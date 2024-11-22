Jenin: The most destroyed city

Jenin, West Bank | November 21, 2024 | By Diana Kwaelid

When will Israel stop destroying cities and camps in the northern West Bank?

The Jenin area has turned from an active city full of life and economy, into a destroyed zone where you can see wreckage in the town, and especially in the camp, which is most affected. The streets of the city and the camp became ruined, and Israel has destroyed them again every time an Israeli incursion into the city and the camp occurred.

Israel used punitive methods to break the popular incubator in Jenin and camp

On the night of last Tuesday, November 19, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Jenin and stationed themselves in several main axes in the city, the Jenin camp, the eastern province (which was targeted first), and the village of Qabatiya. Later they were stationed in the town of Kafr Dan.

In Qabatiya, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the village and surrounded a house where Palestinian youths were being chased by Israel. Three Palestinian youths were assassinated and their bodies were detained.

Al Batekha roundabout

Two Palestinians were also killed during the storming of the eastern neighborhood area in Jenin. The ambulance managed after a lengthy struggle to reach them and take them to the hospital, but they did not survive.

The Israeli occupation mechanisms carried out systematic destruction in several areas in the eastern neighborhood, the watermelon roundabout, and the camp. This camp had already been destroyed previously, especially in the area of Al-Wahdan and Al-Rukh inside the camp, one of the most heavily impacted areas and neighborhoods during the recent military surge.

The occupation killed an additional five Palestinians during its 24-hour military operation the following day. As the Israeli military operation wore on from Wednesday evening into Thursday, the Israeli occupying forces stormed the village of Kafr Dan. An Israeli warplane targeted a car carrying Palestinians and surrounded a house, bringing the number of martyrs of the city of Jenin to eight martyrs within 48 hours.

Al Wahdan neighborhood in the camp

A state of sadness prevailed in the entire city of Jenin for the loss of these eight Palestinians, and due to the continuous systematic destruction of the city and the camp.

Dozens of Palestinians have lost their livelihood due to the destruction of the infrastructure and the systematic occupation of shops and the destruction of houses during the ongoing destruction operation – during the previous incursions especially the latest one.

The Palestinians are aware of what Israel is planning to do with the policy of systematic destruction of the camps, especially the Jenin camp – the destruction and burning of the refugee issue – as a key constant in the Palestinian cause.

The occupation machinery present in Jenin

Palestinians said: “We will not leave the camp no matter what happens; we will stay here.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll of the number of martyrs in the West Bank since October 7 has risen to 793, and in the city of Jenin alone there are a total of 215 martyrs.