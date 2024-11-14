A Child Witnessed His Father’s Murder

West Bank—Tulkarm By Diana Khwaelid

When will Israel stop spilling Palestinian blood in the West Bank?



On November 13, Wednesday evening, an Israeli special force called Al-Yamam, accompanied by Israeli occupation soldiers, assassinated and killed two Palestinian youths during the siege of a house in the Ezbet Jarad area of Tulkarm.

The daughter of martyr Thaer

The martyrs Mammon an Thaer as seen in local news report

At about 6:15 pm this same Wednesday, an Israeli Special Force, accompanied by Israeli occupation soldiers, with more than twenty Israeli military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the Ezbet Jarad area in Tulkarm with intense air overflights.

The house that was besieged

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces surrounded a house in Ezbet Jarad and demanded those inside surrender. Palestinian medical sources reported that “a Palestinian was injured by Israeli bullets in the shoulder, while the two-year-old child of the martyr Thaer was injured by shrapnel in the head. The child is in good condition, and they were immediately transported to Thabit Thabit Hospital in the city via ambulances.”

Thaer Amara, who spent nearly 17 years in Israeli prisons, was a husband and father of two. Arriving at the wrong time, he was surprised by the presence of Israeli forces. The 38-year-old was shot and killed, and his two-year-old son Baraa was injured by shrapnel in the head.



The mother of the martyr Thaer, Khitam Amara (Um Rashad), 64, said her son had been a rebel since he was 17 during the Second Intifada. Known as a political activist, he opposed the occupation, and Israeli forces had previously attempted to kill him. She added that her son had recently been threatened by an Israeli officer and had only been free from Israeli prisons for three years.

Sleeping, the son of Thaer



She described her son as kind and generous, deeply loving his family, including his children Baraa and his youngest daughter Rahiq, one and a half years old. She added that the Israeli forces shot him in the head, making him a martyr.



Another young man, Mamon Shrem, emerged from the besieged house and was immediately killed. Mamon, unaware of the Israeli forces’ presence, went out when he heard shooting and was shot, joining his friend Thaer in martyrdom.

Mother of Martyr Mammon Sherim





Mamon Shrem, 37, who had also spent years in Israeli prisons, had been free for only seven months before being killed. His mother said her son had been chased by Israeli forces and was living in his house, meters away from his family’s home in Ezbet Jarad, where he was shot in the head. She added that they found remnants of his brain on the ground, which the family buried.

In the funeral home of the martyr Mammon

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinian martyrs in the West Bank since October 7 has reached 783, including 167 children. In Tulkarm alone, 180 people have been killed so far.

“The occupation not only killed the two young men but also kept their bodies even after their deaths, putting them in black plastic bags,” eyewitnesses reported.



What does it mean that the Israeli occupation kills two young men and detains their bodies, preventing the families from taking a last look and giving them a proper burial?



Who will hold Israel accountable for its bloody crimes against the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza?