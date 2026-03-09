On Palestinian Land: 02

Welcome to the International Solidarity Movement Quarterly Newsletter! Many reports of acts of colonial violence and Palestinian lives of resistance often get buried in our feeds due to the repression of journalists and all eyes on Gaza. To combat this, we will share updates every three months from the various areas across the West Bank where we have a presence. Want to share the newsletter with your community? Download our PDF version, print it off and distribute. ISM Newsletter

COLONIAL VIOLENCE IS RISING ACROSS PALESTINE In the West Bank, Israeli authorities and colonizer leadership have engaged in new administrative steps to consolidate de facto annexation. While the lethal campaign of state-backed settler violence aimed at pushing Palestinian communities off their land continues to escalate. Meanwhile in Gaza, Israel continues to besiege the strip and carry out genocidal violence. Bombardment, displacement, and the systematic obstruction of aid have worsened an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with civilian life and basic infrastructure pushed beyond collapse. , The colonial Israel authoraites continues to hold 9300 Palestinian political prisoners as hostages and subject them to systemic torture. The International Solidarity Movement (ISM) works in solidarity with all people in Palestine resisting Israel’s colonization and genocide. In late 2025, assaults on Palestinian civilians, theft of crops and resources, and demolitions of homes surged across the West Bank. Continuing until now, Israel is carrying out genocidal violence in Gaza, openly attempting to take control of Area A (now under PA control) in the West Bank, expanding its illegal settlements in the Jordan Valley, and declaring intent to “expel Bedouins”. Palestinians are resisting displacement and demonstrating against the colonization of their land through settlement expansion of illegal settlements on the land of Beit Lid and Kufr Qaddum, mass home demolitions in Nur Shums Camp and more. The places where ISM engages in solidarity presence are made up mostly of area C, which is under full Israeli control, with some parts B and A. Below is a map, made by OCHA and shared from Al Jazeera, which explains what these different areas mean. Each geographic region has a different ratio of Area C, e.g. Jordan Valley is 90% area C but 10% is area B and A. This map can also be viewed at this page: Al Jazeera

OLIVE HARVEST: THE ZAYTOUN 2025 CAMPAIGN The Olive Harvest is a time of resistance and an act of defiance against the Israeli colonisation of Palestine. As violence spirals in the West Bank, Palestinians request the presence of internationals to support them and stand shoulder to shoulder against the genocidal acts across Palestine.. Israeli settlers set fire in Qaryout: On October 12 2025, Israeli settlers started a fire in the Batisha area north-west of the village. Israelis cut down olive trees and rob olives in Yanoun: On October 12 2025, Israeli settlers cut down olive trees and robbed olives from the villagers’ lands. Soldiers and armed Israeli settlers prevent Olive harvesters in Idhna: On October 12 2025, soldiers and armed Israeli settlers prevented Palestinian land owners, their supporters and solidarity activists from harvesting their olives, pushing them all the way to the built-up area of the village. Israeli settlers raid land in Luban Al Sharqiya: On October 12 2025, Israeli settlers raided the Palestinian village in the early hours of the morning and robbed olives from the residents’ lands. Israeli settlers shoot at villagers and detain them, attack farmers and steal olives in Duma: On October 13 2025, Israeli settlers fired live ammunition at residents of the village and detained some of them when they attempted to open the agricultural road, Wadi Nasser, in coordination with Israeli authorities. On October 17 2025, Israeli settlers robbed olives at the Sahel Abu Saify east of Duma, attacked farmers and damaged equipment. Israeli settlers assault farmers and steal olives in Kufer Naema: On October 13 2025, armed Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers and stole their harvested olives. Israeli army prevents Palestinians and international activists from harvesting in Burin: On October 13 2025, soldiers prevented harvesters and solidarity activists from accessing farmlands within the built-up area of the village, located in Area B, in which the Palestinian Authority has the responsibility of civil matters. Israeli Border Police fire tear gas at Palestinians and international activists in Nazla al-Sharqiya: On 15 October 2025, Border Police fired tear gas canisters at a large convoy of Palestinian men and women from across the West Bank and international activists. The military then attacked the harvesters with drones and more tear gas, which set the olive groves on fire. Two women were injured by the tear gas and had to be taken away by ambulances, and multiple people had to be helped by members of the Palestinian Red Crescent. The grove has an Israeli outpost, set up during the escalation of the Gaza genocide in 2023, right beside it. Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian farmers from harvesting their olives daily. Israeli settlers attack harvesters and solidarity activists in Kufr Ra’i: On October 17 2025, Israeli soldiers prevented harvesters and solidarity activists from accessing farmlands by firing tear gas canisters at them. Whilst the Palestinians and their supporters were retreating, 15 masked settlers attacked them. Two men suffered minor injuries, one in the head, and one woman suffocated due to tear gas. The settlers also damaged a bus belonging to the Palestinians. See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli settlement security blocks access to Palestinian lands in Ourif/Asira al-Qibliya: On October 17 2025, the security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement threatened and prevented harvesters from accessing their lands. Armed Israeli settlers attack Palestinian land owners in Qabalan: On October 17 2025, armed settlers attacked and prevented Palestinian land owners from reaching their lands in the Abu Sham’on area in the Aqraba valley. The settlers injured three Palestinians, including a child, and damaged at least 3 cars. See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli soldiers chase farmers in Tell: On October 17 2025, Israeli soldiers chased away farmers from the lands adjacent to the Yitzhar bypass road. Israeli soldiers stop harvest in Salem: On October 17 2025, Israeli soldiers prevented land owners from harvesting their olives. Israeli settlers attack farmers in Deir Balout: On October 17 2025, Israelis attacked farmers in the Wad Abu Sukar area south-west of the village. Israeli soldiers blockade harvest, arrest farmers, and beat a journalist in Ramin: On October 17 2025, an armed Israeli settler, joined by soldiers, drove Palestinian farmers and solidarity activists away from the land they were harvesting. After blocking the Palestinians’ vehicle from leaving the area, the army detained the farmers, two journalists, and the solidarity activists for about one hour. Two Palestinian farmers and one journalist were arrested and eventually released. The soldiers severely beat the journalist and broke his wrist. See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli settlers steal Palestinian land and crops and attack farmers and an ambulance in Silwad: On October 17 2025, Palestinian farmers, accompanied by solidarity activists, found many trees adjacent to the Maguri Farm outpost cut down and damaged. Israeli settlers then declared the area a closed military zone, driving out the farmers and their supporters. When the Israeli army arrived at the scene, they continued to drive out the Palestinians and allowed the Israelis to stay. They blocked the Palestinian’s cars and attacked them. The settlers also attacked an ambulance, as well as farmers at the border of Silwad and Yabroud, injuring several people. The settlers also pepper-sprayed farmers in the Wad al-Balat area and stole a tractor. On October 17 2025, settlers also disrupted the olive harvest, shouting orders and forcing volunteers and farmers to leave whilst simultaneously blocking the road to delay their retreat and make way for the Israeli army. Some activists carried sacks of olives away on foot while others stayed briefly to protect what had been harvested, retreating only when Israeli military vehicles approached. Despite the aggression and intimidation by Israeli settlers trying to intimidate the harvesters from the nearby outpost, the farmers ultimately left with all their olives. See our video here: ISM Instagram On October 29 2025, A large group of Palestinian farmers, joined by international and Israeli activists, drove into the olive groves near Silwad. Settlers walked into the groves to film and harass harvesters; one settler had pepper spray in a holster on his hip. Despite this, they continued their work. The settlers were told by soldiers to leave, but they continued to harass the harvesters and steal olives, while riding on a donkey they had previously stolen. Soldiers and border police approached the international activists and demanded they show their passports. Armed soldiers stayed close by, filming the group of internationals and Palestinians. The farmers harvested what they could, and soldiers drove behind them filming as they left the area. See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli settlers shoot at farmers in Qusra: On October 17 2025, armed Israeli settlers opened fire at harvesters in lands designated as Area B. Israeli settlers attack farmers in Sebastia: On October 17 2025, Israeli settlers attacked farmers, injuring one person. Israeli settlers steal olives in Roujib: On October 17 2025, Israeli settlers and soldiers stole olives from the village’s groves. Israeli settlers disrupt harvest in Aqraba: On October 17 2025, armed Israeli settlers drove farmers and solidarity activists from the Wadi Haj Issa area. Israeli army and settlers disrupt harvest in Nablus: On October 18 2025, Palestinians and their supporters finally managed to harvest olives in Burin, Irak Burin and Madama. However, the army still conducted raids in several cities and towns across the West Bank and attacked journalists in Kober. Settlers stole the olive harvest in Rujeib and attacked farmers in Turmus Ayya. See our post: ISM Instagram Israeli settlers backed by the army disrupt solidarity harvest, detain activists and attack Palestinian farmers in Farkha: On October 17 2025, Israeli settlers attacked Mahmoud Hajaj while he was harvesting in his lands. Hajaj was evacuated to the Salfeet hospital. On October 19 2025, 150 Palestinians and internationals went out for the olive harvest in solidarity with a farmer who was attacked the previous day. Settlers turned up to try to intimidate the olive harvesters, and the Israeli army used drones to watch the harvesters throughout the morning, and military jeeps and soldiers passed by regularly. A settler attacked a farmer, then called the police to arrest the farmer and another Palestinian by claiming they attacked him. Two settlers then detained six international volunteers for two hours. Palestinians shared that they had not been “allowed” on this part of their land for about two years. A Palestinian farmer also spotted settlers contaminating his family’s well. Israeli army disrupts olive harvest in Yatma: On October 23 2025, an armoured military vehicle arrived at the Israeli settlement of Rahelim. Below the settlement, the farmers and international activists were ready to harvest the Palestinian olive groves. Then soldiers arrived with rifles and camera phones, filming activists and farmers as they demanded that no harvesting was to take place in the groves closest to the settlement. See our video: ISM Instagram Israeli army forcibly halts harvest in Sa’ir: On October 23 2025, the Israeli army declared the Palestinian olive groves a “Closed Military Zone” and forcibly removed harvesters in Sa’ir. Harvesters included journalists and international volunteers who had responded to an urgent appeal from the Sa’ir Committee for Lands Threatened with Confiscation, for all farmers and landowners to make the 2025 olive harvest season a “message of strength, unity, and cooperation.” See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli army fire at Palestinian farmers, cut down olive trees, steal crops and detain harvesters in Al Mughayyir: On October 12 2025, Israeli settlers cut down around 150 olive trees in the Marj Sia area. During this time, they were uprooting and cutting off olive trees on a daily basis. On October 17 2025, settlers grazed their goats in Palestinian olive groves and allowed the goats to eat the olives and damage the leaves and bark. On October 24 2025, farmers and international activists harvested land where settlers destroyed masses of olive trees. The Israeli army arrived with police and settlers, all intermittently taking aim at the farmers and activists. Destruction of trees was widespread in the valley, with one Palestinian farmer telling activists that he found 400 of his trees destroyed, and his water tanks punctured as well. Another farmer estimated that thousands of trees have been destroyed by settlers in 24 hours. See our video here: ISM Instagram On October 27 2025, Israeli soldiers detained Palestinian farmers who were picking their olives near a new road that leads to the outpost. This outpost was the base for the settlers responsible for attacks during the harvest. Soldiers detain farmers in Qarawa Bani Hassan, West Salfeet: On October 27 2025, Soldiers and settlement security detained farmers on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs while they were in their lands harvesting their olives. Israeli settlers and soldiers disrupt harvest in Sinjil: On October 27 2025, Israelis harassed harvesters in the Jabl a-Tal area, south of the village. Soldiers who later arrived on location announced that land owners have only two and a half hours to harvest and would then need to leave. In recent months, there have been repeated attempts to establish a new outpost there. On October 31 2025, the Israeli military ordered Palestinian farmers out of their own olive groves and then stole their olives. Sinjil is surrounded by five settlements, three settler outposts and a military outpost. Around forty international and Israeli activists accompanied Palestinian farmers to their groves. Israeli settlers asked the army to expel the Palestinians, and the army declared the area was a closed military zone. See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli settlers attack, injure and rob families in al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya: On October 27 2025, Israelis attacked two families in the al-Batten area, the same place where two young men from the village were lynched and murdered in July. The assailants used pepper spray to attack the land owners, causing four mild injuries, and robbed a harvesting machine, harvesting traps and three sacks full of harvested olives from the farmers before forcing them away from their land. The tyres of three cars were slashed. Israeli settlers and soldiers attack farmers, burn trees, steal olives and prevent harvest in Turmusayya: On October 12 2025, Israeli settlers stole olives from lands surrounding a lone house at the edge of the village, next to the Shiloh settlement. On October 17 2025, Israeli settlers set olive trees alight on the lands between the village and the village of Khirbet Abu Falah. On October 19 2025, settlers bludgeoned Umm Saleh, a Palestinian woman, resulting in an intracranial haemorrhage. They also struck an international activist, injured others and set fire to vehicles. Israeli soldiers observed the assault from the hilltop. Some Palestinian farmers, together with solidarity activists, didn’t withdraw and managed to harvest their olives. In the meantime, 7 settlers were stealing Palestinian olives, facilitated by the army. See our video here: ISM Instagram On October 26 2025, Illegal settlers assaulted a Palestinian while he was retreating from harvesting his family’s olive grove. The Palestinian’s shoulder was bruised, and they suffered a cut to their hand. Local farmers and international solidarity activists gathered in a small olive grove, but within 20 minutes, four settlers were spotted heading towards them on an ATV. As the group of Palestinians decided to leave, one nearby settler aimed a handgun directly at the retreating vehicles. Later in the evening, occupation forces shot a youth in the leg during a raid not far from the location of the morning attack. See video here: ISM Instagram On October 27 2025, Israeli civilians and soldiers attacked farmers and their supporters – foreign solidarity and Palestinian activists, and prevented them from harvesting their olives. One agricultural tractor belonging to a farmer from Al-Mughayyer was impounded by the soldiers. Soldiers fired tear gas in the groves and continued on to invade the village, shooting gas there. Three landowners were arrested by the army. On October 28 2025, four Israeli settlers backed by the Israeli army disrupted the olive harvest by blocking the road. The forces threw tear gas and sound grenades at the group. Both settlers and the army pointed their weapons at the Palestinians. A Palestinian man was knocked unconscious and evacuated. See our video here: ISM Instagram Israeli soldiers harass harvester despite official permission in al-Sawya: On October 27 2025, Israeli soldiers impounded an agricultural tractor after entering an area they were allowed to harvest in through coordination with Israeli authorities, which was returned to its owners about an hour later. Israeli settlers with a dog attack farmers, rob harvest in Jourish: On October 27 2025, settlers armed with clubs and accompanied by an attack dog assaulted farmers. The settlers sicced the dog on them and prevented them from harvesting their olives. They then robbed harvesting tarps and stole olives. At least one farmer was injured. Israeli settlers attacked farmers in Kuffer Qaddoum: On October 27 2025, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers whilst Israeli soldiers watched. Two injuries were recorded, one in the head and the other in the leg. Israeli settlers backed by police and soldiers assault and disrupt Palestinian harvesters in Beita: On October 10 2025, tens of Israeli settlers, with the support of soldiers, attacked Palestinian olive harvesters. The settlers fired live bullets, threw stones, beat people and burned four vehicles. Soldiers also fired live ammunition and tear gas at the villagers. See our video here: ISM Instagram On October 12 2025, soldiers and Israeli civilians assaulted Palestinian farmers and prevented them from accessing their lands for the third day in a row. On November 1 2025, armed Border Police surrounded solidarity activists in the olive grove and demanded to see their passports. After a couple of hours, the army informed harvesters that settlers were on their way and they would do nothing to prevent them from carrying out an attack. The group began to retreat back to the village but were ambushed by around 20 masked settlers, some of whom were armed with clubs. The army arrived minutes later and proceeded to throw two teargas at the Palestinians. See our video here: ISM Instagram On November 3 2025, Palestinians joined by solidarity activists gathered to harvest olives in a Palestinian grove on the outskirts of Beita. Then an armed settler appeared and began filming the group and making phone calls. The harvesters decided to leave the grove, and the settler followed them in his ATV and continued to photograph them. See our post here: ISM Instagram On November 8 2025, masked settlers armed with clubs attacked Palestinian farmers and solidarity activists during the olive harvest in Jabal Qamas. Around 50 settlers descended from a hillside, throwing rocks and beating harvesters, injuring 14 people, including Palestinian farmers, medical personnel, journalists, and international solidarity activists. The assault occurred in an area with a long history of settler and military violence, amid a surge in settler attacks documented by the UN as the highest since 2006. Israeli soldiers kill 13-year-old Ayssam Jihad Ma’ala with tear gas in Beita olive harvest: On October 11, 2025, the Israeli army attacked farmers who were harvesting olives in Beita with tear gas. The attack suffocated 13-year-old harvester Ayssam Jihad Ma’ala, leaving him in a coma due to massive brain damage. This attack by the army took place only one day after the military-supported settler attack in Beita that left dozens injured including journalists, and on the same road where journalists had been attacked days earlier. On November 11, 2025, Ayssam died, succumbing to his injuries from the attack a month prior. His death resulted directly from the army’s escalating violent actions aimed at preventing Palestinian farmers from harvesting their own olives. Read more: ISM Instagram

JORDAN VALLEY Displacement, lockdowns, army raids and apartheid walls in Tubas In October 2025, escalating attacks from Israeli settlers and the army force the last family to flee in Ibziq. Abu Bahaa’s family had to flee their home, threatening to kill anyone who tried to remain. In the weeks prior, the military shot and killed a family dog, assaulted two international volunteers and punched Abu Bahaa’s nephew so hard that they broke his jaw. Under threat of arrest, the family was forced to dismantle all of the structures on their property, effectively rendering them homeless and unable to care for their animals. Abu Bahaa, his wife, their children, including a pregnant daughter and her husband, and his elderly parents packed their belongings and fled their beloved home, as settlers and the Israeli military surrounded the property, shouting and taunting them. Read more: ISM The Israeli military continues its plan to cut off the residents of Tubas and the surrounding villages from their agricultural lands in the Jordan Valley, allowing Israel to establish more illegal settlements and annex more Palestinian land. Read more: Jordan Valley Solidarity The Israeli occupation intends to build a 22km long road barrier and apartheid wall (50m wide) in the North Jordan Valley The wall will stretch from Ein Shibli to Tayasir checkpoint, accelerating their ultimate goal to ethnically cleanse the area. Read more: ISM Instagram On 25-29 November 2025, they locked down the area, preventing residents, students, teachers, farmers, and workers from travelling to home, work and school. Israeli soldiers used US-made Apache helicopters to open fire in residential areas on anyone attempting to leave their homes. The Israeli military raided approximately 350 Palestinian homes; 166 Palestinians required medical attention after being beaten by soldiers. One Palestinian man died from his injuries as a direct result of the Israeli military blocking the ambulance he was in from reaching the hospital. On 1 December 2025, during the night, the army evicted the residents of two Palestinian homes and turned them into their own military posts. They also demolished one home and caused extensive damage to three others, as well as damaging a supermarket. Read more: Jordan Valley Solidarity Israeli settlers open fire and destroy property in Al Hadidya ​​​​​ On 8 October 2025, settlers attacked the family, destroying their tractor, a water tank, five solar panels, and their car. The settlers also threw stones at the grandmother, and she was hospitalized for her injuries. See our reel: ISM Instagram On 18 December 2025, settlers raided family homes in the Al Hadidya community, and assaulted the Palestinian residents and their livestock. They then called the military, claiming they were the ones who were attacked, leading to the arrest of two Palestinian men and a Palestinian woman. See more: Eye on Palestine Instagram The Israeli occupation plans to build a road (for illegal settlers only) through Al Hadidya. The violent harassment of this community and nearby Humsa furthers the occupation’s goal of ethnic cleansing and segregated infrastructure. Settlers barricade farm building in Farsiya & kill dog in Humsa, while army raids home in Al Makhul ​​​​​ On 19 October 2025, Settler security officer Shai drove his truck into a Palestinian woman grazing her sheep on her land in Farisya. Shai later returned with two border security officers, who interrogated international activists and the Palestinian woman. On 25 October 2025, illegal settlers from the outpost facing Farisya seized Palestinian-owned farmland by erecting a fence around the area. Read more: ISM On 24 October 2025, in Khirbet Humsa, illegal settlers ran over and killed a family dog. The same illegal settlers returned that night and attempted to steal the family’s sheep. Read more: ISM On 24 October 2025, as reported by Eye on Palestine, they tied up, blindfolded, and beat the patriarch of the family and filmed themselves doing it, highlighting the impunity the Israeli military feels when assaulting and terrorizing Palestinians. Ethnic cleansing, harassment and shooting dogs in Fasayil Al Wusta ​​​​​ On 6 November 2025, five families in Fasayil al Wusta fled their homes as a result of violent harassment from illegal settlers. One family remains. They face constant surveillance and intimidation from settler drones and ATVs patrolling their land. Also on 6 November 2025, illegal settlers built a fence around the family’s property and cut their water pipeline. The family only receives water once every four days, due to Israel’s complete control over water access in the Jordan Valley. On 9 November, Israeli soldiers stormed the family property, demanding IDs. The family witnessed members of Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority shooting and killing the dogs of other Palestinian families in the area. Read more: ISM Israeli army arrests and beats Palestinian human rights activist in Fasayil ​​​​​ On 17 November 2025, Israel arrested prominent Palestinian human rights activist Ayman Ghrayeb in Fasayil. Israel disappeared him for two days, during which time they denied him contact with his lawyer and beat him so severely that he required hospitalization. On 18 December, after a month in custody, Ayman Ghrayeb was sentenced to 6 months in administrative detention by the Ofer military court. Israeli authorities refused to speak with Ghrayeb’s lawyer, providing no information regarding the allegations against Ghrayeb. Ayman Ghrayeb’s detention is part of Israel’s policy of ethnically cleansing Palestinians in the Jordan Valley. Read more: ISM

MASAFER YATTA Israeli military orders home demolitions against family of murdered activist Awdeh al-Hathaleen ​​​​In the week of October 26, the residents of Umm al-Khair, Massafer Yatta, were served final demolition orders for 11 homes, all belonging to members of the al-Hathaleen family who were in mourning after the murder of activist, father, and beloved community figure Awdeh al-Hathaleen. The army also ordered demolitions against agricultural and bathroom buildings, plus the treasured Umm al-Khair community centre. The residents of Umm al-Khair, mostly Bedouin Palestinians, have faced at least 20 demolition campaigns since 2007. On November 5 2025, four settlers invaded an elderly couple’s home, going from room-to-room multiple times, aggressively searching through cabinets and shelves. The settlers stole three keys from three separate structures in the family compound, plus two hand tools, and tried to steal a cam record. This was done under the pretext of looking for “five stolen sheep” (a lie often used to harass Palestinians). During the ordeal, the settlers repeatedly got in the owners’ faces, yelling and pushing them around, preventing the family and solidarity activists from going into the rooms the settlers were stealing from. As of November 10, the Israeli army had issued 14 new demolition orders in the West Bank village of Umm al-Khair, targeting homes and the Community Center. These demolitions are expected imminently and will leave more than 100 Palestinians homeless, including children, women, and the elderly. Demolition is not random; it’s a deliberate tactic to ethnically cleanse the West Bank, to erase entire Palestinian communities and force families off their land. Khalil Hathaleen, brother of activist Awdah Hathaleen, who was shot and killed by an Israeli settler earlier this year, calls on international journalists to come to Palestine and pressure their governments to act before it’s too late. Armed Israeli settlers assault Al-Markaz villagers and elderly man in Wadi Rakhim, terrorize Sham al Batim On November 20 2025, settlers armed with sticks and tear gas attacked the village in Masafer Yatta, injuring Palestinian residents, including women, children, and men. A man sustained a fracture to his skull and a broken nose, while his son sustained head injuries. On November 21 2025, settlers attacked an 85-year-old man. That morning, Khalil Hureini left his home on his donkey to pray at the mosque in Yatta. On his way, settlers assaulted him and knocked him off the donkey. A few days previously, settlers sprayed graffiti on a nearby house. On December 5 2025, heavily armed settlers invaded the village of Shab al Batin in Masafer Yatta, pointing guns at residents whilst one settler tried to hit a group of Palestinians with his ATV. When the Israeli police arrived, the officer consulted with a group of settlers and then questioned the Palestinian landowner. Two Palestinians were arrested and taken away. They have since been released. Israeli army raids homes of Palestinian and international activists in Tuwani On December 15th at around 16:05, more than three army and police vehicles invaded the village in Masafer Yatta. At least fifteen armed soldiers raided the homes of prominent human rights activist Hafez Hureini and many of his neighbors. Then, ten to twelve heavily armed occupation soldiers arrived at an apartment where international activists were staying and demanded entry to the apartment. When a volunteer agreed to open the door, the soldiers assaulted her as they barged into the apartment. They showed no documentation and refused to give a reason as to why they were there. They forced activists out of bed, demanded IDs, and aggressively photographed volunteers alongside their passports. On 16 December 2025, several settlers attacked a Palestinian family at their own home, targeting both the family and international volunteers. They arrived with sticks and bolt cutters to beat the family, and injured one Palestinian with the bolt cutters. Israeli soldiers brutally assault amputee Shaikh Said and assist settlers invading his land in Rakiz On December 15 2025, the Israeli army supported in a settler in tearing down down a new fence Said put up to prevent trespassing by settler sheep and ATVs. They brutally assaulted Said, stealing his crutches and laughed loudly as he screamed in pain. Said lost his leg in April 2025 after he was shot by Settler Security Binyamin Bodenheimer and armed forces prevented him from receiving immediate medical care. The army then violently arrested Said. After he was released he had to go to hospital for his injuries. See our footage: ISM Instagram

AL KHALIL (HEBRON) Israeli sniper kills young boy who was playing ball in Al-Rihiya: On October 16 2025, Israeli forces fatally shot a young boy, Muhammed Bahjat Al-Hallaq, in the village of al-Rihiya near Al Fawwar refugee camp, about 4 miles southwest of Al Khalil. CCTV video shows the boy playing a ball with others and then fleeing as an APC approaches. A sniper is seen exiting the APC, shooting Muhammed, then quickly celebrating before fleeing in the vehicle. Read more: ISM Israeli settlers murder Palestinian truck driver: On November 3, a settler fatally shot a Palestinian tow-truck driver who was trying to remove the settler’s vehicle from the road after a car accident. Ahmed Rabhi Al-Atrash, 35, died at the scene after emergency crews were prevented from reaching him. See also: Wafa English Israeli settlers attack the old city with firebombs in the Old City: Overnight on November 3-4, settlers firebombed a tailor’s shop and vehicle in the Old City. Read more: ISM Annual Sarah Day event shuts down Al Khalil again: On November 14-15, thousands of foreign and Israeli Zionists take over Palestinian neighborhoods under military escort for annual Shabbat Chayei Sarah (Sarah’s Day) celebrations. Palestinians barricade themselves indoors as Israeli forces block passage with additional checkpoints. Read a volunteer’s journal about this year’s event here: ISM Israeli forces kill teenager near Abu Dajjan: On December 2 2025, Israeli forces fatally shoot Muhannad Tariq Muhammad Al-Zughair, 17, near Abu Dajjan. See also: DCI Palestine Soldiers kill two, abduct and beat others around the Old City: On December 6 2025, soldiers shot and killed two people in the Bab al Zawya neighborhood after the weekly settler incursion into the Old City. Teenage driver Ahmad Khalil al Rajabi was shot in his car, and municipal worker Ziyad Naeem Abu Dawoud was shot as he ran from the scene. Earlier in the day, the army abducted 22-year-old Mohammad al Karaky. He was released and hospitalized after being beaten unconscious. Soldiers also beat a municipal worker. See also: Instagram Israeli settlers attack property, slaughter livestock: On December 22 2025, armed settlers attacked a Palestinian property in southern Al Khalil, injuring three people and killing livestock. See also: Al Jazeera Israeli settlers wound baby in attacks in Sair: On December 24 2025, settlers wounded an 8-month-old baby in an attack on homes and property in Sair. See also: Al Jazeera Soldiers take over homes to support settler road in Al-Deir: By December 25 2025, Israeli forces seized a Palestinian home in the Al-Deir area of al-Dhahiriya, south of Al Khalil, for use as a military post, while blocking access to Palestinian land​​​​​​ in order to build a road for settlers​. See also: Al Jazeera

AL-MUGHAYYIR Israeli settlers fatally poison sheep belonging to the Abu Hamam family: On November 22, after a settler had recently herded sheep near their home, the Abu Hamam family discovered four of their own sheep poisoned, as confirmed by a veterinarian. Israeli soldiers dispersed supporters on family land and showed no interest in investigating the crime. See our reel: ISM Instagram Israeli settlers assault injures Palestinian family and international activists: On December 7, masked settlers armed with clubs attacked the Abu Hamam home in al-Mughayyer, injuring two family members and four international activists, threatening to burn the houses if residents did not leave, while all those injured evacuated to Ramallah Hospital. Read more: ISM Palestinians demonstrate resistance to displacement following looting by Israeli settlers: On December 14, Irene Cho and Trudi Frost were arrested in the West Bank village of al-Mughayyer while staying with a family facing forced displacement, had their permits revoked through summary procedures, and were transferred to Givon prison while challenging deportation. Read more: ISM On December 18, attempts to displace a Palestinian family in al-Mughayyer continued as U.S. citizens Irene Cho and Trudi Frost were detained at Givon prison, after Israeli courts denied all appeals, revoked visas without evidence review, and ordered their deportation via Ben Gurion Airport. Read more: ISM Instagram Settler group attacks Abu Najjeh farm, and military shoots at Palestinian villagers trying to assist victims: On December 24 2025, dozens of settlers attacked the Abu Najjeh farm after dark, throwing hundreds of rocks at Palestinian homes from the hill across the main road, as spotlights shone down from Israeli outposts above. The military blocked the roads to prevent people from leaving the village to assist the family, and shot at vehicles as they rushed to the farm to help. Women and children on the compound fled to structures on higher ground as local men gathered to defend the family, starting bonfires to illuminate the area. The settlers fled after cheering.