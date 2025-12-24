Israel Moves to Legitimize Its Crimes in the West Bank

Palestine / West Bank
By Diana khwaelid
The West Bank has witnessed an unprecedented escalation of violence
carried out both by Israeli soldiers deployed in the area and by settlers
driven by aggression.
Beit Lid Town
The town of Beit Lid, located northeast of the city of Tulkarm in the
northern West Bank, has experienced a surge in violence and near-daily
attacks against its residents. These attacks have been carried out by
settlers who seized large areas of the town’s land, in preparation for
establishing an illegal Israeli settlement outpost on lands belonging to
Beit Lid and Kafr Qaddum.
Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to organize a weekly peaceful popular
demonstration on the town’s land, rejecting Israel’s new plan to
establish additional settlement outposts on Palestinian Lands.
Nur Shams Refugee Camp
On December 15, the Israeli Supreme Court affiliated with the Israeli
military approved the demolition of 25 additional buildings in the
Nur Shams refugee camp, threatening the displacement of more than 70
Palestinian families and the reduction of their homes to rubble.
This decision comes as part of an ongoing policy of home demolitions
and forced displacement, used as a tool to target the Palestinian
presence and, in particular, the refugee cause.
Meanwhile, residents of the camp and displaced families continue to
organize weekly demonstrations in protest of the ongoing Israeli military operation in the camp, which has entered its tenth month and is
considered the longest in decades.
On December 14, Israeli liaison authorities, in coordination with the
Palestinian liaison, allowed homeowners affected by the demolition
orders limited access to their homes to retrieve some belongings,
following hours of security inspections and movement restrictions.
Nur Shams refugee camp is facing a new Nakba, as Israel proceeds with
the demolition of Palestinian homes without international oversight or
accountability.
Jenin – As-Sila al-Harithiya
On December 20, Israeli forces raided the town of As-Sila al-Harithiya
northeast of the city of Jenin, late at night. The raid resulted in the killing
of two Palestinians. A third Palestinian, a 15-year-old boy, was also killed
in the town of Qabatiya.
Ahmad Abu Zayoud, 22, was the only son of his family and the sole
provider for his mother after the death of his father ten years ago. He
was killed by Israeli forces during the incursion into the town while
walking through its streets, unaware that it would be the last night of his
life. His mother bid him farewell in a state of shock and deep grief as his
funeral procession began, attended by residents of the town.
The killing of Palestinian youth has long remained a persistent feature
of Israeli policies, amid ongoing violations by Israeli soldiers, including
the killing of civilians, including those who pose no threat.