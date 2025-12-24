Israel Moves to Legitimize Its Crimes in the West Bank

Palestine / West Bank

By Diana khwaelid



The West Bank has witnessed an unprecedented escalation of violence

carried out both by Israeli soldiers deployed in the area and by settlers

driven by aggression.



Beit Lid Town

The town of Beit Lid, located northeast of the city of Tulkarm in the

northern West Bank, has experienced a surge in violence and near-daily

attacks against its residents. These attacks have been carried out by

settlers who seized large areas of the town’s land, in preparation for

establishing an illegal Israeli settlement outpost on lands belonging to

Beit Lid and Kafr Qaddum.

Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to organize a weekly peaceful popular

demonstration on the town’s land, rejecting Israel’s new plan to

establish additional settlement outposts on Palestinian Lands.

Nur Shams Refugee Camp

On December 15, the Israeli Supreme Court affiliated with the Israeli

military approved the demolition of 25 additional buildings in the

Nur Shams refugee camp, threatening the displacement of more than 70

Palestinian families and the reduction of their homes to rubble.

This decision comes as part of an ongoing policy of home demolitions

and forced displacement, used as a tool to target the Palestinian

presence and, in particular, the refugee cause.

Meanwhile, residents of the camp and displaced families continue to

organize weekly demonstrations in protest of the ongoing Israeli military operation in the camp, which has entered its tenth month and is

considered the longest in decades.

On December 14, Israeli liaison authorities, in coordination with the

Palestinian liaison, allowed homeowners affected by the demolition

orders limited access to their homes to retrieve some belongings,

following hours of security inspections and movement restrictions.

Nur Shams refugee camp is facing a new Nakba, as Israel proceeds with

the demolition of Palestinian homes without international oversight or

accountability.

Jenin – As-Sila al-Harithiya

On December 20, Israeli forces raided the town of As-Sila al-Harithiya

northeast of the city of Jenin, late at night. The raid resulted in the killing

of two Palestinians. A third Palestinian, a 15-year-old boy, was also killed

in the town of Qabatiya.

Ahmad Abu Zayoud, 22, was the only son of his family and the sole

provider for his mother after the death of his father ten years ago. He

was killed by Israeli forces during the incursion into the town while

walking through its streets, unaware that it would be the last night of his

life. His mother bid him farewell in a state of shock and deep grief as his

funeral procession began, attended by residents of the town.

The killing of Palestinian youth has long remained a persistent feature

of Israeli policies, amid ongoing violations by Israeli soldiers, including

the killing of civilians, including those who pose no threat.