FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Israeli Settlers Attack and Injure Palestinian Family and Solidarity Activists

**GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING**

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Eight Israeli settlers, masked and armed with clubs, brutally attacked the Abu Hamam home in the village of al-Mughayyer, east of Ramallah, tonight. The settlers injured a 13-year-old boy, Riziq Abu Naim, and a 59-year-old woman, Fadda Abu Naim (Umm Hamam), as well as four international solidarity activists from the UK, Colombia-US and France. All six were evacuated to the Ramallah Hospital, suffering bruises and gashes to their heads, limbs and torsos. During the attacks, the settlers threatened the family that they will return and burn the houses with them in it if they did not leave within two days.

The Abu Naim residence is located on the outskirts of al-Mughayyer and is the target of near-daily Israeli attacks and harassment by both settlers and soldiers, often working in coordination.

Today’s attack took place at 1:40am, only a short time after an Israeli military force raided the village, and ended before the army exited the village. During and following the attack, soldiers prevented medics and residents from coming to the family’s aid, going as far as threatening medics with arrest. The military raid did not have any clear purpose, as the soldiers simply patrolled the town and did not make or attempt any arrests.

Picture of the injury done to activists

UK activist Phoebe Smith, who was injured in the incident today, said: “The attack is part of the ongoing attempt by both Israeli authorities and the settlers to displace Palestinian families from their lands. The settlers and military work in tandem to create a reality which will force the Abu Hamam family into leaving their land, and they do so with complete impunity and by whatever means necessary.”

The village of al-Mughayyer has been a flashpoint of Israeli settler and military attacks, which have drastically intensified over the past several months. On 22-23 August this year, the Israeli army uprooted thousands of olive trees on the eastern side of village, on the direct order of Major General Avi Bluth, the head of the Israel’s Central Command. In a press release following the uprooting, it was made clear that it was carried out as collective punishment in order to send a message.

Over the past month, similar settler attacks have repeatedly taken place in conjunction with military raids on the town. On several occasions, settlers from nearby outposts have cut off and uprooted hundreds of olive trees on the western side of the village.