There is no more life in Tulkarm camps

Israeli armored vehicles during the Israeli incursion

West Bank – Tulkarm

By Diana Khwaelid



When you enter the camps of Tulkarm, you realize that thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

Sections of Tulkarm’s refugee camps have been decimated once more, with several martyrs in the latest attack on November 5. Dozens of Israeli military incursions have completely disfigured the camps.

In recent weeks attacks against Tulkarm’s refugee camps have increased. On November 5, dozens of Israeli military armored vehicles stormed the city of Tulkarm and the incursions were concentrated in both refugee camps.

Israel’s objective is the complete elimination of the West Bank’s refugee camps, especially in the north, along with martyring those who defend the people in the camps. This is as long as the refugee issue will be part of the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

The infrastructure of both Tulkarm and Nur Shams Camps, already destroyed by previous incursions, has been further destroyed with dozens of houses and shops completely burned down.

The main power transformers of the camps were destroyed and the sewage pipes were damaged, making for a more dangerous environment in the camp, especially for the sick, the elderly, and children.

Dozens of Palestinian families in both camps have been expelled due to the loss of their homes or extreme fear for their families’ and children’s lives.

Mahmoud Radwan, a 79-year-old from Tulkarem camp who witnessed the destruction of his house, said: “I’m not leaving the camp. I grew up here and I’ll stay here no matter what. How could I give up on my home?”

Mazen Huaiti, a 22-year-old from Tulkarem camp who lives in the Abu al-full neighborhood, which was destroyed by Israeli bulldozers, said: “No matter how long the occupation continues its policy of destroying houses and streets, we will build it again.

“We are steadfast in the camp and faithful. The main goal of the occupation with the destruction of the camps is to eliminate the Palestinian fighters who defend the camps and who confront the occupation during the incursions… The occupation has taken away our strength… but we believe in God and we will take our strength from God.”

The latest Israeli incursion lasted for 13 continuous hours, causing the residents of the camps to wait it out in a state of terror.

Mahmoud Radwan (79)

A shop was burned down by an Israeli armored vehicle in the Tulkarm camp

Israeli armored vehicles during the Israeli incursion

A Palestinian woman cleans the remnants of destruction in Tulkarm camp

A Palestinian family witnesses the destruction caused by the occupation

One of the houses how’s have been destroyed in the AL-Manshiyya neighborhood – Nur shams