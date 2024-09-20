Zanuta Residents Slammed with Displacement Ultimatum 3 Weeks after Returning to their Lands

The recently returned residents of the village of Zanuta (in the southernmost area of the occupied West Bank) have been slammed once again with more colonial practices from the Israeli forces.

Three weeks after returning to their land and homes, which had been destroyed by settlers, after having suffered daily settlers attacks and army harassment, and being barred from rebuilding the destroyed homes or even putting up a fence for their livestock, the citizens received an ultimatum from the Israeli Civil Administration. The order gave the villagers 30 days to accept what it calls an “offer” to relocate somewhere else; otherwise Israeli forces will demolish the already destroyed homes.

This is an illusion of offering a “solution”, and a coverup to show the international community the Israeli regime has “good intentions” by offering solutions which the Palestinians actually cannot accept. In reality, the alternative place “offered” is located in Area C contiguous to Area B of the West Bank, therefore continuing the implementation of the ghettoization of Palestinians into densely populated areas in Area A and B. Furthermore, the place is surrounded by outposts with extremely violent settlers, placing the Palestinians at certain risk of increased settler violence. Finally, the land designated as an alternative has been deemed State Land (“ownership” of the Israeli State), but is in fact Palestinian private land which the colonial State does not recognise as such.

It is critical to this story to remember that the Zanuta residents were forcibly displaced from their land last November due to settler violence and returned last month, after an Israeli court ruled that they could do so under the “protection” of the Israeli army.