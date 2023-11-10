The Israeli occupation commits new massacres in Jenin Camp, killing 15 Palestinians

10 November 2023 | International Solidarity Movement | Jenin

By Diana Khwaelid

On Thursday morning Nov. 10th 2023, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

A military operation that lasted 24 hours was carried out by the Israeli Occupation Forces in the Jenin camp with the aim of arresting some Palestinian militants. Huge military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Thursday morning, around 9:30 AM.

Israeli occupation vehicles, including D9 bulldozers, bulldozed the main streets of the camp, destroyed the camp’s infrastructure, and caused very serious material and human damage.

It is noteworthy that during the aggression on Jenin and its camp, the occupation forces detained 4,500 school and kindergarten students in their schools, until the evening hours. They fired shots at Red Crescent ambulances, which led to a paramedic being injured by a bullet in the back. They raided the emergency department at the Jenin Government Hospital, arresting the wounded Mohammed Abu Saraya from inside an ambulance, and destroyed the infrastructure of streets, water, and electricity, in addition to the Martyrs Monument.

15 Palestinians were killed in Jenin during the Storming of the camp, including the child, Mohammed Zayed, 15 years.

The Israeli occupation forces also bombed three Palestinian houses with drones. One of the houses had only women inside. In another house, 8 Palestinians were inside, five of them died and four of them are in a serious health condition.

The funeral ceremony of the martyrs began in front of the Jenin government hospital, with a funeral attended by tens of thousands of citizens. The bodies of the martyrs were lifted on the shoulders, while the mourners toured the streets of the city and its camp to their family homes, before praying for them and their health in the mosque of the Jenin camp.

The participants in the funeral chanted slogans condemning the crimes of the occupation and the massacres committed by it in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as some calling for national unity. They also called on the international community to intervene and stand by the defenceless people who are being subjected to constant Israeli aggression, violence, executions and massacres.

They delivered several speeches condemning the crimes of the occupation and its continuous aggression against the people of Jenin, its camp, villages and towns of the governorate, while stressing that these massacres and terrorism will not dissuade the Palestinian people from resisting and confronting the occupation and the colonialists.