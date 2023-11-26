A Song from Gaza: Alone (لوحدك)

Alone/ لوحدك is a poem by Egyptian poet Ehab Lotayef performed by Haidar Eid on the music by Reziq JuJu.
Haidar Eid is a professor at al-Quds University in Gaza City now trying to stay alive in the midst of the genocidal attack by apartheid Israel on Gaza.
Haidar wants to express the feelings of the people in Gaza, that the world has left them alone.
Lyrics:
لوحدك
Alone (On your own)
لو الدنيا ضاقت وجار الزمان
ومات الضيا واستبد الظلام
When your world collapses, when times are most difficult
When light suffocates, when darkness reins
(x2)
وهانوا الكرام وسادوا اللئام
وتهنا ما بين الحلال والحرام
When the righteous are oppressed, when the wicked rule
when the world can’t distinguish right from wrong
وحده صوتك ينور ليالي الأسية
بكلمة جريئة تناجي النهار
Only your voice will illuminate these harsh nights
with a brave word, that summons daylight
(x2)
لو ناسك خنوعة وصاحبك جبان
يحب المراوغة، يخاف م الكلام
When your people submit. When your friend is a coward
afraid to rise up, afraid to speak
(x2)
في وسط المظالم وتحت الحصار
يا واقف لوحدك مفيش لك خيار
In the midst of injustices and under siege
You, who stands alone, have no recourse
غير صوتك: تنور ليالي الأسية
بكلمة جريئة تناجي النهار
But your voice: illuminate the harshest of nights
with a courageous word, usher daylight
(x2)