A Song from Gaza: Alone (لوحدك)

Alone/ لوحدك is a poem by Egyptian poet Ehab Lotayef performed by Haidar Eid on the music by Reziq JuJu.

Haidar Eid is a professor at al-Quds University in Gaza City now trying to stay alive in the midst of the genocidal attack by apartheid Israel on Gaza.

Haidar wants to express the feelings of the people in Gaza, that the world has left them alone.

Lyrics:

لوحدك

Alone (On your own) لو الدنيا ضاقت وجار الزمان ومات الضيا واستبد الظلام When your world collapses, when times are most difficult When light suffocates, when darkness reins (x2)

وهانوا الكرام وسادوا اللئام وتهنا ما بين الحلال والحرام

When the righteous are oppressed, when the wicked rule when the world can’t distinguish right from wrong

وحده صوتك ينور ليالي الأسية بكلمة جريئة تناجي النهار

Only your voice will illuminate these harsh nights with a brave word, that summons daylight (x2) لو ناسك خنوعة وصاحبك جبان يحب المراوغة، يخاف م الكلام When your people submit. When your friend is a coward afraid to rise up, afraid to speak (x2)

في وسط المظالم وتحت الحصار يا واقف لوحدك مفيش لك خيار