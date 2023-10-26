WATCH: British-Palestinian children in Gaza call on Rishi Sunak to stop Israel’s massacre

‘I’m scared. They keep bombing children.’

Jenna and Nur, two British-Palestinian sisters in Gaza, have called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to stop the bombing in a video message.

Jenna is just five years old, and Nur is seven. The sisters are living under constant bombardement, and are now homeless.

In 19 days of relentless attacks, Israeli airstrikes have killed 2,704 children in Gaza: that’s 140 children every day.

Instead of demanding a ceasefire, Sunak and the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer have given Israel the greenlight to commit war crimes, sending weapons and support, and silencing Palestine solidarity at home.

Call on all international leaders to Stop the Genocide in Gaza now! Watch and share!