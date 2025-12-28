Palestinians continue to resist after brutal settler attack in Deir Sharaf

On the night of 11 November 2025, between Beit Lid and Kufr Kaddum, settlers brutally attacked 5 families who were living in the home they moved to in 1979. At the time of the attack, around 10 people were inside the house, mostly women and children, with 4 men out in the garden.

The location of the attack

That night, a group of around 100 masked settlers, some of them armed with knives and heavy weapons, came on foot from the back of the house. They didn’t engage in any verbal interaction with the family, but they threw stones which broke almost all the windows of the house as well as causing severe damage to the kitchen furniture. The attackers also tried to set fire to the tents outside the house, and they burned two of the family’s cars. Additionally, the colonizers tried to steal the sheep and damaged the tractor.

Damage to the property caused by the settlers

The attack lasted about 30 minutes, with the Israeli army present on site. Five soldiers stood by their jeep and watched the attack, leaving once the settlers departed. The next day, the Israeli police showed up on the property but didn’t have any interaction with the family.

As a result of the settlers’ aggression, 3 family members were injured: 2 with moderate injuries and 1 in critical condition. The latter was hospitalized and suffered a skull fracture and a brain hemorrhage; he was in coma for some time and needed surgery. Six weeks after the attack, he hasn’t fully recovered and he still needs medical treatment. He is not able to walk properly and the doctor wants to implant a plate in his head.

Since the settlers were masked, their identity is unknown, but there are a number of settlements near the home that was attacked, including Shavei Shomron, Givat Shalem and Einav. After the attack took place, the children were traumatized and the family decided to send them somewhere else for their security, since they were and are fearing similar attacks in the future.

Since then, the family is split apart: the parents are still living in their house, with metal shutters on the windows, which are kept closed most of the time to protect themselves from potential attacks. Meanwhile, the youngest children have to live in another place. They sent their 600 sheep away to other pastureland.

Metal shutters protect the windows but block out the light.

This family who are bravely resisting ethnic cleansing are isolated, because the 4 other families decided to move after the attack. Since the attack, settler youth come back regularly to intimidate and threaten the people who remain.