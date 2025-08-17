Settler attack in Khirbet Al-Farsiyya

On August 13, 2025, at around 3am, settlers again attacked one of the families in Khirbet Al-Farsiyya, resulting in the injury of one of the Palestinian residents.

Ten settlers descended the hill toward the family’s tents without using lights, going completely unnoticed by the residents who were sleeping. They attacked Shamekh Daraghmeh’s eldest son, Mustafa. The settlers were dressed in dark, military-style clothing and had their faces covered. While Mustafa was lying in bed, they pepper-sprayed him, attempted to strangle him with a metal chain, and cut his leg with a sharp object, causing an injury in his leg that required four stitches.

As soon as other family members awoke and found the settlers right outside their tents, they resisted the attack. The assailants quickly fled, running back over the hill toward the outpost from which they had come.

What happened on Wednesday in Khirbet Al-Farsiyya is part of the broader Israeli strategy of ethnic cleansing of Palestinian families living in the area. The families in Al-Farisiya are under constant threat of being evicted or attacked by settlers. Just a few weeks earlier, Abu Mustafa Daraghmeh was assaulted by a group of settlers while shepherding his herd. He sustained multiple injuries and 17 of his sheep were stolen.