OCTOBER 2026: JOIN THE OLIVE HARVEST IN PALESTINE

We urgently need international volunteers to join us on the ground in the occupied West Bank for this year’s olive harvest. Our work is to support Palestinian farmers harvest as many of their olive groves as possible as they resist the occupation and destruction of their lands.

Last year, constant attacks from zionist settlers and occupation forces made it one of the worst olive harvest seasons in collective memory.

The olive harvest is integral to Palestinian life, livelihood, and resistance – this is a call to materially support and stand side-by-side the true stewards of the land.

Click the link in bio or go to palsolidarity.org/join to apply.