Residents of Deir Abu Mishal continue to protect their land

Since June 9, residents of Deir Abu Mishal maintained a continuous presence on the village’s lands in order to prevent settlers from taking them over, despite ongoing attacks by soldiers and settlers, who are trying to establish a new outpost in Area B, on the villages land.

On June 8, settlers erected a tent on Palestinian-owned land near Deir Abu Mishal, marking the beginning of an effort to establish a permanent presence in the area. Residents subsequently organized daily activities to protect the land and oppose the expansion of the outpost.

On Thursday, June 11, Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear gas during confrontations in the area. Local youths attempting to maintain a presence near the site of the outpost were beaten and pepper-sprayed after being surrounded by a group of settlers.

Army blocks residents attempting to reach their land after Friday prayer. Credit ISM

On Friday, June 12, a group of young residents succeeded in removing an Israeli flag that had been placed on top of the hill the settlers were seeking to take over. Israeli military and police forces present at the scene responded with extensive use of live ammunition and tear gas. Ten people were detained during the incident and later released. One resident of the village was injured after being struck in the head by a tear gas canister and required medical treatment.

Last Thursday, the Israeli military raided the village at night, shooting live ammunition, teargas and stun grenades between the houses. During the days, soldiers fired tear gas directly at Palestinians in the vicinity of the outpost, injuring one in the foot and one in the back.

On Friday, when people attempted to reach their lands after the Friday prayer, the Israeli military stopped them halfway, detained five solidarity activists, and deployed live ammunition and tear gas towards residents.