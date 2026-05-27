Colonial settlers and occupation forces stormed a village in Ain al-Duyuk, Jordan Valley, seven times in one month, in a continued effort to displace Palestinians amidst the ethnic cleansing campaign in the West Bank

Halq Al Rummaneh is a beautiful village located in Ain Al-Duyuk, outside of Jericho, home to a Palestinian community that has lived here for generations. The village is located on top of a mountain in Area A, yet is adjacent to a road classified as Area C, which settlers and IOF use to drive to nearby outposts and bases, notably the settler outpost of Mevo’ot Yeriho and the Harmonot Military Base.

The only road that leads to the village, which is mostly dirt and stone, is in disrepair and can only be used by four-wheel drives due to not having been maintained since October 7, 2023. This makes the villagers all the more vulnerable to settler attacks, including the reality that ambulances cannot reach the community.

From October of 2025 until the end of 2025, settlers attacked the village on nine occasions. In one attack on December 14th, settlers brutally assaulted residents, after which more than 10 villagers, including elderly men and women, had to receive intensive care. Settlers also struck children under the age of four so violently that the children’s heads hit the walls of the room. Over the course of two months, the settlers also vandalized houses and a solar panel, and stole 200 sheep (worth a total of around USD 200,000), 20 chickens, 7000 shekels in cash, gold, and a car.

In late January of 2026, settlers intercepted a jeep in which one of the villagers was driving seven kids back from school to the community, injuring him, smashing his car’s rear window, and terrorizing the children. In the following days settlers stormed the village on two occasions, physically assaulting a dog, harassing residents, and urinating on their property.

On March 4th, settlers trespassed on their ATVs, circling a house at the edge of the village, terrorizing the children inside.

On the night of April 9, at 1:20am, settlers stormed in two cars. One masked settler with a gun invaded a home and awoke a woman and her seven young children, demanding identification of the head of the household, and left only after photographing the document as well as the activist present.

On April 14th, at 1pm, three settlers trespassed on ATVs. One settler attempted to break into a house and threw chairs around the terrace. Upon seeing an international activist approaching, the settlers left.

On April 16th, around 10pm, off-duty soldiers drove into the village. One of the men of the village went to speak with them and was demanded to speak in Hebrew. The soldiers claimed they were carrying out a standard military check. Once again, upon seeing an international activist approaching while filming, they left.

On April 24th in the morning, more than 30 settlers, some of whom were armed, trespassed in the village by foot. They walked all around the property, talking loudly and disrespecting the villagers’ privacy to intimidate them.

On May 2nd in the middle of the afternoon, settlers stormed the village in two ATVs, broke into two houses and looted their contents. They also destroyed solar panels on the rooftop of one of the houses.

Settlers trespassed into the village again on may 5th at around 11pm and on May 14th at around midnight. On may 6th, Israeli occupation forces placed concrete blocks on both sides of the road leading to the village – 400m from where they had erected a gate a year ago.

These events demonstrate how settlers consistently proceed to ethnically cleanse the West Bank, even in areas deemed area A, under Palestinian control.