The Zionist army and colonial settlers continue to terrorize the village of Al-Mughayyer, subjecting it to constant siege and violence.

A month ago, a violent campaign aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian families from the Al Khalayel valley, south of Al Mughayyir (east of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank), achieved its objective. After two years of coordinated attacks by illegal settlers and Israeli occupation forces, the last two remaining families, Abu Najeh and Abu Naim/Abu Hamam, were finally expelled.

At present, the Zionist army blocks the roads in and out of the village on a daily basis, carries out arbitrary arrests, assaults residents, and restricts freedom of movement as part of a systematic policy of forced displacement.

On Saturday, April 4, the army attacked the family of Abdel Fattah Abu Naim (80), Rabaa Abu Naim (59), Ahmed Abu Naim (20), and Shadi Abu Naim (33). Shadi was assaulted, beaten, and detained for several hours. After releasing the family, soldiers attacked the brother of the martyr Hamdan Abu Alia (Fakir Abu Alia), striking him in the face and eyes; he was later taken to the Abu Falah Medical Center for treatment. The occupation forces did not stop there: they also assaulted a villager on his way home from work and stole 3,500 shekels from him.

Residents of Al Mughayyir affirm: “Whatever they do, the land will remain Palestinian. Let the occupation end, and let Palestine continue to raise the banner of truth above every tyrant”.