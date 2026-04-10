Masafer Yatta: masked settlers attack international activists, threaten Palestinian shepherd, and drive ATVs into flock of sheep in Jawayya

On the morning of Tuesday 7th April, two international activists joined a Palestinian shepherd near road 317 following reports of the Israeli army firing live ammunition and tear gas towards the shepherd’s flock.

About 40 minutes later, when the army threw a tear-gas canister, one activist injured their ankle while running away.

Later that afternoon, three masked settlers were seen driving towards the shepherd and activists in two ATVs. One of them was carrying a metal rod. They drove into the sheep and attempted to run over the shepherd and activists who were trying to run to safety.

A settler caught one of the activists and choked them. The activist managed to escape, then sprained their ankle and fell. The settlers caught them by the neck and attempted to steal their phone. The activist escaped again. But the settler chased them in an ATV, caught them, and took their phone.

A settler with an assault rifle chased after another fleeing activist, pushed them to the ground, kicked them, and stole their phone.

Both activists were taken to the hospital for mild injuries.