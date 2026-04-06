Answering the Palestinian call for Solidarity Presence in the West Bank

Online session about joining the International Solidarity Movement

Register for free here: http://bit.ly/4uZGarf

The West Bank is under colonial siege. Palestinian communities and activists are calling for supporters to come to Palestine to be present in areas of heightened settler violence. The Israeli occupation is perpetrating land grabs, home demolitions, theft, arson, and murder at escalating rates. Nevertheless, Palestinians continue to resist by defending their land, homes, and caring for each other. In the face of ethnic cleansing, they have also called for international solidarity. This information session will bring together Palestinian and international members of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) to share their experiences of Palestine and the work they do to document settler violence, break the isolation of apartheid, and support local families. We hope others might be motivated to join the movement.

Topics covered:

– The daily realities and forms of resistance of Palestinians across the West Bank

– How the Israeli Occupation Forces and settlers steal land and terrorise families

– ISM’s history, principles, and how it supports local communities on a daily basis

– How you can take action and support Palestinian resistance and communities

*Webinar link to be sent out the day before for those who register.

*Kindly note 7PM UK time.

To join ISM: https://palsolidarity.org/join

To donate: https://cutt.ly/support_ISM