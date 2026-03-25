IOF assault Palestinian farmer at flying checkpoint in Khirbet Yarza

On Tuesday 24 March 2026, the IOF set up a flying (temporary) checkpoint in the Yarza area, near the Palestinian town of Tubas, to inspect people entering and leaving the region. Those present reported that during the inspection the IOF searched mobile devices.

After finding a photograph of a police car on one of the phones, a Palestinian farmer named Mahmoud was physically assaulted by the army. Mahmoud was intentionally beaten on his legs, on which he had a previously sustained injury from an accident. He was subsequently transferred to the hospital and is suffering from bruising to both legs.

The risk of ethnic cleansing in Khirbet Yarza is extremely high following greater restrictions and violence imposed by the IOF and Israeli settlers. On 6 March 2026, 15 families were forcibly displaced from the area due to persistent harassment and attacks from Israeli settlers.

The two families that remain in the area have reported the continuation of army and settler harassment. In the past 3 months, settlers have stolen Palestinian cars and (alongside the IOF) beaten Palestinians whilst they were out shepherding. Recently, on 11 March 2026, the same group of settlers that harass the family daily pepper sprayed two activists in the face. One of the settlers later threatening Abu Faris, one of the Palestinian men, that the settlers “would do bad things to [them]” once activists left. On 9 March, settlers drilled into the water pipes surrounding the property and begun erecting metal posts.

The Israeli army, IOF, have twice appeared at the family property this month. On 6 March, the army banged on the family’s door, forcing activists to leave and detaining family members on their knees, including an elderly grandmother. Israeli soldiers pointed their rifles at the family members with children present at the scene. On 12 March 2026, IOF soldiers speculated to be settlers raided the family home, detaining the men outside whilst forcing them to kneel and confiscating their phones. It is reported that children were “visibly frightened” whilst watching from inside the home where they were detained.

Activists and residents report having seen these same settlers in the Hammamat area, which has seen a sharp increase in forcible displacement in 2026. It is believed Israeli settlers are increasing their harassment and violence campaign in Khirbet Yarza in plans to continue to ethnically cleanse the area.