Escalating Violence in the West Bank: Colonial Settlers Kill Six Palestinians Since Attack on Iran Started

March 10 – Escalating violence and systematic attacks are sweeping across the West Bank, fueled by USA and Israeli strikes on Iran, the ongoing occupation and genocide and ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, and the complicity of the EU.

While global attention remains fixed on broader geopolitical dynamics, Palestinian communities are being subjected to a campaign of state-backed settler violence. Since the onset of the Israeli-USA attack to Iran, the number of Palestinians killed by colonial settlers in the West Bank has risen to six. Furthermore, a de facto siege, marked by checkpoints, systematic road closures and blockades, has crippled the region, with soaring prices making basic survival a daily struggle for families.

On Monday, March 2, colonial settlers killed two brothers, Mohammed (52) and Fahim Mu’amer (48) during a violent raid on the village of Qaryout, south of Nablus. The assault began in the morning when settlers bulldozed local olive groves before descending on the village, torching cars and firing into homes. In addition to the two fatalities, settlers wounded at least eight villagers with live ammunition, including one resident who sustained a critical head injury. When Israeli soldiers arrived at the scene, they reportedly fired tear gas at residents.

The violence continued on the afternoon of March 7 in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. Colonial settlers from the Susya settlement opened fire on two brothers near their home in Khirbet Wadi Al-Rakhim, killing Amir Mohammad Shnaran (28) and seriously injuring his brother Khaled Shnaran (33). He remains in critical condition.

Attack in Wadi Al-Rakhim, Masafer Yatta, March 7. Credit: local residents

In the early hours of March 8, the village of Abu Falah, east of Ramallah, was targeted in a coordinated settler attack followed by a military raid. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed three killings: Thaer Farouq Hamayel (24) and Farea Jawdat Hamayel (57) were both shot in the head by settlers. A third man, Mohammad Hassan Murra (55), died from tear gas inhalation during the subsequent military intervention, arriving at the hospital in cardiac arrest. A funeral for the three martyrs was held on the same day. Also on the same day, the colonial settlers who killed the two Palestinians established a new outpost a few hundred meters away from the town.

Funeral in Abu Falah, March 8. Credit: ISM

The outpost set up by settlers near Abu Falah on March 8. Credit: residents.

This surge in violence is a direct extension of the occupation and ethnic cleansing carried out by the State of Israel. These actions are further emboldened by recent official declarations regarding the formal annexation of the West Bank, a move that fundamentally violates International Law and the remains of the Oslo Accords.