Armed Israeli settlers attack Palestinians in Tayasir village

On March 26 in Tayasir, near Tubas, Israeli settlers attacked the village during the night. They shot live ammunition and injured seven Palestinians. The settlers attacked Palestinian farmer, Abdallah Alghori, took control of his sheep sheds, and stole his sheep. Villagers tried to reach Abdallah to help and take him for medical treatment when settlers began firing live bullets.

In addition, two new settlement outposts were established on lands in Tubas Governorate, on Tayasir mountain and in Anun. The first outpost is east of Tubas, in the Anun area, where three Palestinian families have been displaced and three families also remain. The second outpost is north of Tubas. Both outposts are roughly four kilometers from the city center.

Tayasir is home to a checkpoint between Tubas and the Jordan Valley that controls freedom of movement for Palestinians in the area. This checkpoint is used to stop people from accessing their land, making it to work, and going to school or university.

Tayasir is also the location the Israeli occupation has chosen to start building the “Crimson Thread” apartheid wall that will run from the Tayasir checkpoint to the Hamra checkpoint. Eventually, the wall is planned to serve as a 300-mile segregation barrier that spans all the way from the occupied Golan Heights to the Red Sea.

This wall, along with Israel’s escalation in settler violence is part of the Israeli occupation’s plan to annex the entire Jordan Valley and forcibly displace Palestinians from their land into the nearby cities.

Video credit and images: local sources an JVS activists