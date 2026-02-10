Army Raid Targets Al Mugghayir in Ethnic Cleansing Campaign

**All documents available upon request to palreports@gmail.com**

On February 8, just days after the Israeli military deported two international activists based solely on their presence in a so-called “sensitive” area that the Israeli military has admitted is a target of ethnic cleansing, approximately 100 soldiers raided al-Mughayyer, the village near the targeted Bedouin community. As was revealed in the deportation hearings last week, these Bedouin community in al-Khalayel, in the outskirts of al-Mughayyer, are currently being targeted for “expulsion” despite the fact that the International Court of Justice ruled in 2024 that Israel must cease its ethnic cleansing and apartheid in the occupied territories.

The raid on the village was carried out in the evening, with a significant force entering homes, detaining and beating residents, and destroying private property. Pictures provided by the ISM show results of physical abuse, damage to furniture and destruction of food.

The raid appears to be yet one more tactic toward the Israeli government’s long term goal of depopulating the area as part of the larger project of ethnically cleansing the land of Palestinians.