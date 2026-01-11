Israeli Security Escalation in Nablus

West Bank – Nablus

By Diana khwaelid



What is Israel doing in the West Bank, and what is it seeking to achieve?

Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Nablus and deployed in the Old City at the center of town in the early hours before dawn. The escalation began after Palestinians discovered the presence of Israeli undercover forces driving a white bus. This was followed by a broader escalation, as Israeli forces stormed dozens of Palestinian homes in the Old City.

The raid was accompanied by searches, arrest and interrogation campaigns, and the destruction of household belongings. It was a fierce operation not seen for some time, with Israel once again repeating this tactic in an attempt to impose control over cities and areas across the West Bank.

Basha Street – Nablus

Palestinian youths demonstrated in front of Israeli military vehicles on Pasha Street in the city, where intense clashes erupted. Three youths were injured by live ammunition, two others by rubber-coated bullets, and dozens suffered from tear gas inhalation.

Israeli military vehicles were stationed in three different areas of the city, causing widespread fear and panic among Palestinian residents. The incursion lasted for nearly ten consecutive hours.

Israeli vehicles during the closure of the street

Maher Kharaz, 75 years old, and who was subjected to harsh interrogation along with members of his family in their home in the Old City, said that a large force of the Israeli army stormed his house at around 6:00 a.m. Soldiers smashed furniture and windows in what he described as an attempt to impose control and instill fear in the hearts of Palestinians.

Maher Kharaz, who is visually impaired, added: “my wife suffers from diabetes and had difficulty using the stairs after Israeli forces forced her to do so while ordering the family to leave the house.” The home was then turned into a temporary military post for the duration of the raid.

Life has become extremely difficult for Palestinians in the West Bank. They live in constant fear and tension, worried day and night that Israeli forces may raid their homes at any moment whether at night or during the day, or storm their villages and cities.