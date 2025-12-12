FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Attempts to Displace the Abu Hamam Family Continue; Two US Solidarity Activists Arrested

For more details: Mia +972-53-809-7706

December 12, al-Mughayyer – Israeli soldiers and border police officers raided the Abu Hamam family home in al-Mughayyer at 14:30, presenting a month-long closed military zone order.

The border police officers informed the residents that solidarity activists are forbidden from staying there as they “cause trouble.” Two US nationals were detained and taken to the Shaar Binyamin police station, where they are currently being interrogated.

In the past week the family had been the target of ceaseless attacks by both Israeli military and settlers, often working in coordination. The attacks resulted in the injuries of the family’s matriarch, 59-year-old Fadda Abu Naim, 13-year-old Riziq Abu Naim, as well as two UK nationals, a Colombian-American and a French one. On the following day, Monday Dec 8, settlers who arrived at the area dismantled corrugated metal sheds under the protection of the military. On Wednesday, Dec 10, a military force raided the family’s property, presenting a 24 hour military zone order, and arrested a US and an Australian nationals.

These attacks are clear attempts to forcibly displace the Abu Hamam family, in order for Israel to create a line of settlements and settlement outposts all the way to the South Nablus area, and from there to the Jordan Valley.