Zaytoun 2025 updates: October 17

Today’s wrap-up:

Ourif/Asira al-Qibliya, South Nablus

The security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement threatened and prevented harvesters from accessing their lands.

Qabalan, South-East Nablus

Armed Israeli colonisers attacked and prevented land owners from reaching their lands in the Abu Sham’on area in the Aqraba valley. Three, including a child were injured and at least 3 cars were damaged.

al-Mughayyer, East Ramallah

Israeli colonisers grazed their goats in Palestinian-owned olive groves, damaging them by allowing the goats to feed on leaves, olives and bark.

Tell, South Nablus

Israeli soldiers chase away farmers from the lands adjacent to the Yitzhar bypass road.

Salem, East Nablus

Israeli soldiers prevented land owners from harvesting their olives.

Deir Balout, West Salfit

Israelis attacked farmers in the Wad Abu Sukar area south-west of the village.

Ramin, East Tulkarem

An armed Israeli coloniser joined by soldiers drove away Palestinian farmers and solidarity activists from the land they were harvesting. After blocking the Palestinians’ vehicle from leaving the area, the army detained the farmers, two journalists, and the solidarity activists for about one hour. This resulted in the arrest of two Palestinian farmers and one journalist. All were eventually released, though the journalist sustained a broken wrist due to severe beatings by the army.

Silwad, East Ramallah

Farmers accompanied by solidarity activists found many trees adjacent to the Maguri Farm outpost cut off, and damaged by grazing. Israeli colonisers who arrived in the area declared it to be a closed military zone and remove the farmers and their supporters. When soldiers arrived at the scene, they continued to drive out the land owners, allowing the Israelis to stay, block Palestinian cars and even attack them. Israeli colonisers attacked an ambulance, as well as farmers at the border of Silwad and Yabroud, preventing them from harvesting their lands. Several minor injuries were recorded. Israelis pepper-sprayed farmers in the Wad al-Balat area and stole a tractor.

Turmusayya, East Ramallah

Israeli colonisers set olive trees alight on the lands between the village and the village of Khirbet Abu Falah.

Qusra, South-East Nablus

Armed Israeli colonisers opened fire at harvesters in lands designated as Area B.

Farkha, West Salfeet

Israeli colonisers attacked Mahmoud Hajaj while he was harvesting in his lands. Hajaj was evacuated to treatment at the Salfeet hospital.

Duma, South-East Nablus

Israeli colonisers robbed olives at the Sahel Abu Saify east of the village, attacked farmers and damaged equipment.

Sebastia, North-West Nablus

Israeli colonisers attacked farmers, injuring one person.

Roujib, South-East Nablus

Israeli colonisers, including soldiers, stole olives from the village’s groves.

Aqraba, South-East Nablus

Armed Israeli colonisers drove farmers and solidarity activists from the Wadi Haj Issa area.