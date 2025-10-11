The Start of the Olive Harvest Campaign

October 10 was the opening of the Zaytoun2025 olive harvest campaign. Here’s a wrap-up of the events:

Beita, South Nablus

About one hundred farmers joined by some 60 Palestinian and solidarity activists, were attacked by armed Israeli citizens and soldiers, near a recently established Israeli settlement in the Jabal Qamas area. The soldiers both ignored the attacks on the farmers and used violence themselves to try and repel the harvesters from their lands, and ignored the assault of Palestinians by the Israeli civilians, and therefore enabling them. The soldiers used tear-gas concussion grenades and physical violence, while the Israeli civilians attacked harvesters with buttons blows, stone throwing and by shooting live ammunition.

20 injuries were recorded. 11 of the injured Palestinians were evacuated to the Rafidia hospital in Nablus. In addition, one solidarity activist was evacuated to the Belinson hospital after Israeli civilians assaulted her with batons and broke her arm.

One of the Palestinians suffered a gunshot wound after being shot by an Israeli civilian.

Three of those injured are journalists: Wahaj Bani Mufleh, Saja al-Alami and Jaafar Astaya, whose car is one of those torched.

Eight cars were torched by the Israeli civilians

An ambulance was attacked and flipped over. An attempt to torch it as well was foiled by Palestinians who came to the crew’s rescue.

Jorish and Aqraba, South-East Nablus

Israeli civilians armed with batons prevented farmers from the two villages accompanied by solidarity activists from accessing their lands in the Wad Issa agricultural area.

Israeli soldiers in Beita, October 10

Duma, Sout-East Nablus

Israeli soldiers prevented farmers from harvesting their olives in the Houma and Khallet al-Hassad areas, asserting access to these lands requires security coordination with Israeli authorities. The Houma area is in Area B.

Yanoun, East Nablus

Israeli civilians expelled farmers and stole their harvested olives.

Deir Istia, North Salfeet

Israeli civilians harassed harvesters in an attempt to prevent them from accessing their lands near the Yaqir settlement.

Kufer Thulth, East Qalqilya

Settlers attacked harvesters and shepherds, killing several goats.

Farata, East Qalqilya

Israeli civilians shot at farmers harvesting olive with live fire in the presence of Israeli soldiers, who did not intervene. Both the soldiers and Israeli civilians then continued to raid the village, stop residents in the street and question them.

Kobar, North Ramallah

Israeli forces arrested harvesters in their lands near the village.