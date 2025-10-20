Settler violence escalates and israeli army continue to block farmers from accessing their olive groves on Jabal Qamas, Beita

After more than 4 years of struggle on the land of Jabal Sabih, during which 19 Beita residents and our comrade Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi were martyred while protesting the establishment of the Evyatar outpost, the resistance against land dispossession has recently shifted to Jabal Qamas, where a new Israel settlement was recently established.

October 10 – 2025 the Zayton 2025 campaign officially began

Around 100 farmers and 60 Palestinian and international activists headed to olive groves in Jabal Qamas that had not been able to harvest since an illegal settlement was established.

They managed to harvest for several hours. Despite settlers attacking with batons and throwing stones, gunfire, and the army using teargas, concussion grenades, and physical violence, the landowners remained steadfast.

The settlers shot one person and injured 19 others, including 3 journalists.

The colonisers torched eight cars, and an ambulance was attacked and overturned; an attempt to set it on fire was prevented by Palestinians who came to rescue the crew.

October 11

Beita residents returned after coordinating with the District Coordination Office to allow them to harvest

When they attempted to access their lands — accompanied by solidarity activists — the army stopped them. They blocked all roads to the olive groves and declared the entire area a “closed military zone” without presenting an official order.

Meanwhile, settlers remained in the area, grazing herds of goats which damaged the olive trees.

October 18

Beita residents were blocked, once again, from harvesting olives on their lands on Jabal Qamas.

In the morning, the army closed all entrances to Beita, including the main iron gates, and conducted extensive home raids throughout the town.

Once again, they prevented residents from accessing their lands and appeared aimed at further undermining their resilience and determination to resist.

Settlers and army on October 10