Report from Zaytoun 2025: October 27

Qarawa Bani Hassan, West Salfeet

Soldiers and settlement security detained farmers on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs while they were in their lands harvesting their olives.

Sinjil, East Ramallah

Israelis harassed harvesters in the Jabl a-Tal area, south of the village. Soldiers who later arrived on location announced that land owners have only two and a half hours to harvest and would then need to leave. In recent months there have been repeated attempts to establish a new outpost there.

al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya, East Ramallah

Israelis attacked two families in the al-Batten area, where two young men from the village were lynched and murdered in July. The assailants used pepper spray to attack the land owners, causing four mild injuries, and robbed a harvesting machine, harvesting traps and three sacks full of harvested olives from the farmers before forcing them away from their land. The tires of three cars were slashed.

Turmusayya, East Ramallah

Israeli civilians and soldiers attacked farmers and their supporters – foreign solidarity and Palestinian activists, and prevented them from harvesting their olives. One agricultural tractor belonging to a framer from al-Mughayyer was impounded by the soldiers. Soldiers fired tear gas to push harvesters away from their lands, and then went on to invade the village and shoot tear gas there. Three land owners were arrested by the army.

Since the attack that left a woman with a head injury that cause intercranial hemorrhage after being bludgeoned with clubs, the army has been harassing farmers and often preventing them from accessing their lands by repeatedly declaring vast agricultural areas a closed military zone. By doing so, Israeli authorities are using their force to punish the victims of the attacks, while no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

al-Sawya, South Nablus

Israeli soldiers impounded an agricultural tractor after entering an area they were allowed to harvest in through coordination with Israeli authorities, which was returned to its owners about an hour later.

Jourish, South East Nablus

Israelis armed with clubs and accompanied by an attack dog assaulted farmers, siccing the dog at them and preventing them from harvesting their olives. They then robbed harvesting tarps and harvested olives. At least one farmer was injured.

Kuffer Qaddoum, East Qalqilya

Dozens of Israelis attacked farmers under the protection of Israeli soldiers. Two minor injuries were recorded, one in the head and the other in the leg.

al-Mughayyer, East Ramallah

Soldiers detained farmers picking olives in their lands near a new road west of the village, leading to the outpost many of the recent attacks came from.

Video credit: local sources