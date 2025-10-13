Olive Harvest updates: October 12

alMughayyer, East Ramallah

Israeli citizens cut off some 150 olive trees in the Marj Sia area west of alMughayyer tonight. In recent weeks, the uprooting and cutting off olive trees has happened on a daily basis.

Qaryout, South Nablus

Israeli citizens set fire in the Batisha area north-west of the village

Yanoun, East Nablus

Israelis cut down olive trees and rob olives from the villagers’ lands.

Idhna, East Hebron

Soldiers and armed Israeli civilians prevented land owners, dozens of their Palestinian supporters and solidarity activists, from harvesting their olives, pushing them all the way to the built-up area of the village.

Beita, South Nablus

Soldiers and Israeli civilians assaulted farmers and prevented them from accessing their lands. This is the third day in a row land owners are assaulted in this area.

Luban alSharqiya, South Nablus

Israeli citizens raided the village’s lands in the early hours of the morning to rob olives from the residents’ lands.

Turmusayya, East Nablus

Israelis stole olives from lands surrounding a lone house at the edge of the village, next to the Shiloh settlement.