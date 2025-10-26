Olive Harvest: Settlers Assault Farmer and Prevent Harvest in Turmus Ayya

October 26 – Turmus Ayya

Local farmers in Turmus Ayya today requested the presence of solidarity activists in a small olive grove, situated approximately half a kilometer away from an illegal outpost, known to house the head of local settler groups.

Within 20 minutes of the begining of harvest, four settlers were spotted heading towards the grove on an ATV. Palestinian farmers ordered a full retreat, quickly packing up the few harvested olives before activists assisted them up to their vehicles.

The masked settlers were difficult to spot through the trees, however, for a terrifying split moment, one settler was seen in close proximity with his arm raised, holding a handgun pointed directly at the retreating vehicles.

A short distance down the road leading away from the grove, vehicles regrouped and Palestinians began counting their numbers, making sure no one was left behind.

Solidarity activists accompanied a few Palestinians back down to recover olive tarps that were still near to the grove and the settlers were seen withdrawing back to their illegal outpost in the ATV they had arrived in.

No shots were fired, however one Palestinian sustained bruising to his shoulder and a cut on his hand after the settlers had caught and assaulted him.

Once all olives and harvesting equipment had been secured, the entire solidarity group of activists and their Palestinian comrades drove back into town to continue harvest at a different location that was not within the violent settlers’ line of sight.