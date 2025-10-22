AL-Khalil: Activism on the Edge

October 22



“Hello, they beat this man and took him away for no reason. We don’t know where they took him.”

“It is the eighth day of the curfew and I am not allowed out of my house. They don’t even allow us to get babies’ milk, bread, or diapers.”

“No one went to school. This is terrible for the kids.”

“The soldiers are here at my house. They are taking my car.”



These are just some of the messages we regularly receive from Arej (pronounced Areej) Abdel Karim Al-Jabari, a Palestinian mother of five and social activist who lives in the Wadi Al-Hussein neighborhood of Hebron / Al-Khalil – the only Palestinian city with an illegal Israeli settlement in the middle of it. Arej lives on the border between of an Israeli-controlled territory and a Palestinian one. Often confined to her house by the frequent curfews imposed on her Palestinian neighborhood by the Israeli military, Arej has been committed since 2007 to assisting her neighbors through the documentation of the “crimes of the occupation,” letting the world know of the horrific conditions under which Palestinians in Hebron are forced to live.



“What makes me photograph is the injustice that the people – the children and the women – are exposed to,” she says.



Hebron is a sacred place to both Muslims and Jews, who believe it to be the burial place of Abraham and other important figures from Scripture. Due to its religious significance, Hebron has become a stronghold for the religious extremists within the illegal Israeli settler movement, who believe that the Jewish people have a divine right to control the West Bank, and who believe that a “Jewish return to Hebron is historical justice.”



Arej has lived in her house since 1999, just two years after Israel and the PLO signed the Hebron Protocol, dividing her city – the second largest in the West Bank – into three distinct areas. Area H1 comprises 80% of the city and is under Palestinian civil and security control; Area H2, under Israeli military control, comprises 20% of the city and includes the entire Old City of Hebron, once the commercial center for the entire West Bank. 40,000 Palestinians still live in H2, and are subject to its exceptionally complicated fragmentation through the presence of military checkpoints, barbed wire, concrete barriers, surveillance cameras, military zones, and illegal Israeli settlements. Arej lives on the border between H1 and H2.



Still yet a third section of Hebron is referred to as the “restricted area,” where 700 Israeli settlers live illegally inside the city. Here, Palestinian residents are forbidden from driving or even walking on certain roads. The presence of the Restricted Area, heavily guarded by numerous checkpoints, military watchtowers, and soldiers, makes movement in the entire city of Hebron extremely arduous for its residents. What was once a 5-minute walk from one side of the restricted area to the other now requires a 30-minute taxi ride around. As a result of such restrictions on movement and commerce, as well as extreme military repression and settler violence, thousands of Palestinian residents have lost their source of income and have either moved away from Hebron or are living in poverty.

Still, 40,000 Palestinians, as an act of nonviolent resistance to their own ethnic cleansing, remain in H2. Through their steadfast refusal to leave, these Palestinians have prevented the 700 Israeli settlers in the Old City illegally from taking over the entire area.



And yet, such a form of resistance takes a toll. Palestinians in the Old City are subject to daily marches of heavily armed soldiers, and each week, dozens of soldiers clear the streets of Palestinians in order to make way for Jewish visitors from around the world to tour the city they believe will soon be entirely theirs. For the last two years, Arej has been confined to her house from Thursday night to Sunday morning by an Israeli military-imposed curfew. “This means,” she says, “that residents are in their homes and it is forbidden to open the doors and windows.”



Last week, due to the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the Israeli military would not allow Arej or any of her neighbors to leave their houses for eight full days. “This is in addition,” she adds, “to the assault on residents in their homes, searching them and beating them.” Two weeks ago, they confiscated her car due to “security reasons.” Such abuse, she tells us, has dramatically increased since October 2023.

Frequently, Arej photographs the military harassing and detaining Palestinian men outside of her home. “They detain them for no reason and torture them for eight hours,” she tells us.



From her window, Arej documents this harassment with her camera and posts the videos on her Facebook and TikTok pages. While most of her followers are Palestinian, she also reaches people in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Arej feels strongly about keeping the hope of her community alive during a time when spirits could be so easily broken. For several years, she has run month-long knitting circles for women out of her house. “To relieve some of the pressure,” she says. Especially for “mothers who see their children being tortured.” Using yarn donated from various locations, Arej teaches the women to knit baby blankets, sweaters, scarves, and various other necessary items.



Arej also runs a summer camp for children, providing activities and food during a time when there is not much else for children to do. The children send gift packages down to other children in Masafer Yatta – the South Hebron Hills – who are actively being pushed off their land.

When asked what she wishes people in other countries knew about life under occupation, and how people abroad can support her work, she says, “I hope that the international community can stand by me and support the activities I do for women and children. I want friends to know how we suffer, to watch my documentation videos, see my work for children, and help complete my mission.”



“There is an impossible dream for women,” she adds, “which is to go and perform Umrah [an Islamic pilgrimage] in Saudi Arabia. They want to go pray, but the financial amount is large. I hope that those who care about them will help them achieve their only dream.” She also hopes that another car will come her way so that she can cease being confined to her house and one again be a support to the rest of her neighborhood.

Arej says that she has become a target of soldiers because they know that she “films and exposes their crimes” and that they are “waiting to arrest me at any moment.”

“But I am strong and they will not defeat me.”

Arej’s can be found on TikTok on @m12345677777777777777 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/areejjabari6