In the last three months, demolitions, attacks, harassment and displacement have intensified across the West Bank, but updates often get buried due to repression of journalists and all eyes on Gaza. To combat this, every three months, we will share updates from across the West Bank.

MASAFER YATTA Blockade of At-Tuwani: On September 3, the Israeli army installed a gate at the entrance to the village of At-Tuwani. When they close gates blocking roads, there is no way to open them – it doesn’t matter if you are having a baby, dying in an ambulance, or getting groceries. Attack in Khalat a-Dabaa: On September 5, a group of settlers stormed the village, attacking a villager in his eighties with a knife, leaving him with a head injury. They also injured a 13-year-old child and pepper-sprayed a 3-month-old baby, who had to be taken to the hospital. Demolitions in Khalat a-Dabaa: On September 17, the army demolished tents and entrances to caves where village residents have been living after 90% of their village was destroyed by the IOF earlier this year. Residents have been displaced multiple times. Tisha Ba’av – Harassment in At-Tuwani: On August 3, settlers and the army invaded the village of At-Tuwani to pray at what they say is an ancient synagogue. It was discovered in 2011 by an archaeologist working for the occupation forces. An independent archaeologist did not observe any Jewish finds. Attack on Palestinian woman and international activists in Al Fakhit: On September 27, Israeli settlers invaded the village of Al Fakhit and attacked a female resident and two solidarity activists. The settlers violently kicked the Palestinian woman, punched the activists, and held one of them at gunpoint. Other settlers caused significant property damage across the village.

SETTLERS MURDERED AWDAH HATHALEEN On July 28, Israeli settler Yinon Levi shot and killed Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen. Despite his murder being filmed by multiple people, including Hathaleen himself, the police claimed there was not sufficient evidence and released Levi. Meanwhile, the army held his body for 10 days. This was to coerce the family into burying him outside the village, at night, with under 15 people in attendance. The family refused, and the women of the village went on a hunger strike until his body was returned. Since his murder, Levi has repeatedly returned to the village with his excavator to harass villagers and vandalised water and electricity lines whilst police were present.

JORDAN VALLEY Threats and displacement in Samra: On June 24 and July 2, settlers and the army displaced two families after settlers gave them a “deadline” to leave. The deadline was reinforced by the police. Attack and mass displacement in Hammamat Al Maleh: On July 17, settlers viciously attacked a shepherd and his flock of around 300 sheep. Nearly 200 sheep were stabbed or shot; 120 were found dead, 60-70 were wounded, and 100 are missing. The Israeli army arrested 2 shepherds, throwing them into detention. All the families have now been displaced. Two homes illegally demolished in Ein-Al-Hilwe: On August 21, the army illegally demolished two homes without a demolition order. The families had lived there for 60+ years. Attack, trespass, harassment and displacement in Farisiya: On August 14, masked settlers attacked a family during the night. They pepper-sprayed the eldest son in the face, beat him, and put a chain around his neck. After this attack and relentless harassment, the family that had lived in Farisiya for over 20 years left. Demolition orders, violence and water supply poisoned in Ibziq: On August 11 two ISM volunteers were assaulted by armed settler / army reservists. At the time, there was one family left. The army raided their home multiple times, injuring them. In September, settlers poisoned the water supply. On September 20, the army issued a final eviction order and said they would destroy their shelters and animals. Trespass and harassment in Khirbet Humsa: From July to September, settlers have been aggressively harassing families using a recent settler outpost as a base.

AL KHALIL (HEBRON) Assault on demo mourning martyrs: On August 31, the army attacked Palestinians during a peaceful protest at the Ibn Rasheed Roundabout, where people gathered to honour 700+ martyrs whose bodies remain withheld by Israel. More than 20 soldiers invaded the area with several military vehicles, firing gas and sound bombs and forcing shops to close. Settler siege and takeover of the Old City: On September 2, settlers with occupation forces’ support seized two Palestinian buildings at the entrance. One was a carpenter’s workshop forcibly evacuated weeks earlier for the new outpost. The mayor was arrested, and settlers held a conference at the Ibrahimi Mosque to declare the area under full Israeli control. Kids detained and accused of being spies: On September 29, Israeli soldiers detained two young Palestinian boys, accusing them of being “spies.” Soldiers ordered witnesses to stop filming and demanded to know where the boys’ father was. The army then raided their home, prevented activists from following, and harassed shopkeepers who tried to help.

AL-MUGHAYYIR Settlers and army coordinate harassment: July and August 10, Settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, arrived on a Palestinian family’s to fabricate charges against a family member. Raid and demolition in Al-Khalayel area: On July 25, Israeli forces demolished tents and homes in a coordinated assault with settlers, targeting families who have long faced threats and harassment. Soldiers and settlers have intensified their joint campaign of violence and displacement in recent months, forcing hundreds of Palestinians from their land since May. Land theft, arson, and night raids: On July 25, settlers set fire to the eastern plains; when villages tried to extinguish it, the army opened fire and delayed medical aid for hours. In the following days, raids, live fire, and land seizures escalated and hundreds of Dunham’s of land were stolen. Settlers destroy Palestinian olive grove: On July 29, Settlers vandalised an olive grove – tearing branches, uprooting trees, and letting their herds devour them – while police ignored calls for help. Daily assaults and death threats: On August 12, settlers, backed by an Israeli reservist who had previously killed a Palestinian, assaulted Palestinian elders, nearly ran over a mother, and called on soldiers to detain them. Israeli army murdered Hamdan Abu Aliya: On August 16, Israeli soldiers shot dead 18-year-old Hamdan Abu Aliya. Following his funeral, the army assaulted mourners, raided homes, and arrested five of his brothers. The area was sealed off for days under siege. Four-day siege, looting and vandalism: On August 21-24, the army blockaded the area, raided homes looted, turned a mosque into barracks, and uprooted thousands of olive trees. Journalists were expelled and ambulances barred. Settlers invade Al Khalayel: On August 26, settlers drove sheep onto a family’s land and attacked women, children, and elders as soldiers stood by. Settlers open fire during funeral: On September 24, 20-year-old Sa’eed a-Na’asan was murdered by settlers. They then opened fire at his funeral.

TULKARM Israeli army issues order to demolish farm: On August 7, the Israeli army issued a demolition order to destroy the Hakoritna Farm in a continued escalation against Palestinians, threatening to erase decades of ecological farming as part of a systemic effort to dismantle Palestinian means of survival and food sovereignty. Army tightens illegal siege of city: On September 14, the Israeli army has increasingly tightened their siege on the city, with constant military incursions. They have severely damaged vital city infrastructure, creating a disaster zone, and have most heavily impacted the Palestinian refugee camps: over 90% of the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camp residents have been forcibly displaced.

RAMALLAH Pogrom in Silwad: On July 31, in the early hours of the morning, armed settlers carried out a pogrom, with support from Israeli soldiers who fired bullets and tear gas on unarmed civilians. During the attack, settlers burned homes and property, injuring several Palestinians and killing Palestinian-American Khamis Ayyad, who died from smoke inhalation while trying to extinguish a fire. Israeli army evicts community in Ein Ayyoub: On August 10, the Israeli army evicted the community in Ein Ayyoub, giving residents only a 15-minute notice to leave. The day before the mass eviction, the army told the community they had 7 days to leave; they returned the next day with a closed military order to immediately remove residents and supporters.​​​​​​​ Largest military raid of city in years: On August 26, during a major 3-hour incursion in central Ramallah and Al-Bireh, soldiers raided a foreign exchange bureau, injuring at least 58 Palestinians and arresting 5. They stole over 1 million NIS. Soldiers shot live ammunition at 8 Palestinians, including a child, and rubber-coated steel bullets.

NABLUS Settler attack and murder in Aqraba village: On August 2, armed settlers stormed the town of Aqraba and fired live ammunition indiscriminately at civilians. During this attack, which the Israeli army supported, settlers killed one Palestinian and injured seven others.​​​​​​​ Army raid and besiege hospital: On August 13, the Israeli army raided the city, besieged and tear-gassed a hospital, and arrested 2 young Palestinians. They tore down and defaced posters of local martyrs, including children. Honouring Ayşenur, one year on in Beita: On September 6, the 1-year anniversary of Ayşenur’s murder, Palestinians and international activists marched to honour her memory, demand justice, and protest against an Israeli settlement in the area. The army harassed and intimidated them with drones. Destroyed plant nursery in Deir Sharaf: On September 8, settlers set fire to the Mishtil Al-Junaidy Al-Hadith, a major West Bank seed distributor. This has exacerbated food insecurity and cost over 3 million shekels in damages. They stole supplies and destroyed seeds and computers that contained critical and now-irretrievable information.