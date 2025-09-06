One year on: we demand an independent investigation on the murder of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi

For media enquiries email palreports@gmail.com

September 6th, 2025 – Today marks one year since the Israeli military murdered Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year old Turkish-American human rights volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, during a peaceful demonstration in Beita, in the occupied West Bank. In recent years, over 19 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli forces in Beita during peaceful demonstrations.

For the past year, her family and loved ones have been asking for an independent investigation and accountability for her murder, but the U.S. government has done nothing to bring justice to her and to the people who loved her. We echo their demand for a credible and independent investigation into her killing and an end to Israel impunity. A forensic investigation by The Washington Post affirmed what witnesses that day said: Ayşenur was murdered and the Israeli government is responsible for her death.

Ayşenur had traveled to the West Bank to witness and stand in solidarity with Palestinians who are resisting the ongoing land theft, colonization and forced displacement by the Zionist entity.

On the afternoon of September 6th, 2024, in the town of Beita, near Nablus, Palestinians as well as Israeli and international activists, including Ayşenur, gathered for the weekly Friday prayer and peaceful demonstration to protest against the Eyvatar settlement built on a hill in the town outskirts. After the prayer ended, Israeli soldiers fired a large amount of tear gas as well as live ammunition, and Ayşenur and others retreated down the hill. Nearly half an hour after the demonstration had concluded, Israeli soldiers – who had occupied the roof of a house 200 meters away from the group, up the hill from the olive grove, where Ayşenur was standing – again fired live ammunition. The first shot that the soldier fired ricocheted and hit the leg of a Palestininan boy from the village. The soldier fired a second shot directly at Ayşenur’s head. She was first rushed to a clinic in Beita, and then to the Rafidia hospital in Nablus, where she was pronounced dead.

Since her murder, Israeli settler violence has escalated in the West Bank, being enabled and supported by Israeli force. In Masafer Yatta, Israeli settler Yineon Levy shot and killed Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen mere weeks ago. Meanwhile, the genocide in Gaza has continued to unthinkable levels, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and even more are being starved. Israel’s relentless campaign of bombardment using horrifying munitions like bunker-buster bombs that have flattened most of the Gaza Strip, and their thwarting of critical aid like food and medicine to enter the region have been made possible thanks to the support of the U.S. and countries in Western Europe, all of which are yet to take a serious stand in enforcing an arms embargo and ending Israel impunity.

Ayşenur grew up in West Seattle, WA, spending summer days scootering around Seattle Center while her father worked. She helped organize a student walkout after the 2016 election against the hateful rhetoric of Donald Trump. She traveled to Standing Rock to stand with Native tribes in protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Ayşenur was an active member in the UW Liberated Zone in 2024 holding the University of Washington accountable to their complicity in the occupation of Palestine and genocide in Gaza. She graduated in June 2024.