Israel has turned Tulkarm into a stricken city



Diana Khwaelid



The Israeli occupation forces have increasingly tightened the siege and restrictions on the city of Tulkarem for seven months in a row, with the city being under the control and constant incursion of Israeli forces, especially affecting the Palestinian refugee camps.

Tulkarem refugee camp is the second largest camp in the West Bank. According to Palestinian sources such as the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, more than 90% of the camp residents were forcibly displaced from the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camp (both located in Tulkarem governorate). They left their homes, leaving behind everything they owned. Some of them are living in shelters under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority, others in rented houses outside the walls and perimeter of the camp until they will be able to return to their homes.

Israel is trying to justify its act and crime of displacing the population, destroying houses, infrastructure, shops, killing and arresting Palestinians under the pretext or excuse that Israel carried out this operation in an attempt to eliminate Palestinian armed groups. But in fact, through this operation, Israel is trying to destroy Palestinian refugee camps, which bear witness and evidence of the massacres of the Nakba, the “catastrophe” when in 1948 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their native lands and the Israeli state was established on the blood and bones of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinians in the city of Tulkarem are living in difficult conditions that are not comparable to any previous ones. According to them, they are living through the most difficult stage and era for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause. Since September 11th, the Israeli forces have been focused in the city of Tulkarem and the camps after the explosion of an Israeli military vehicle near the ‘Nitzani Oz’ checkpoint, one of the military points belonging to Israel, led to the injury of two Israeli soldiers. This was followed by a campaign of arrests of dozens of Palestinian youths during the day and evening, especially in the eastern neighborhood of Tulkarem city. Most arrested were later released.

The army also broke into homes and shops, destroying the properties. It also imposed a curfew and carried out a campaign of arrests, targeting any citizen who moves. After intensive efforts of the Palestinian Authority, an agreement was reached to lift the curfew.

I have watched the Palestinians today moving cautiously. They try as much as possible not to clash with the Israeli forces for fear of being arrested, detained, interrogated, or attacked. The residents of Tulkarm are living in a state of terror and fear, they are anxiously waiting for the military operation to end. The Israeli incursion has extended into the city, camps, and surrounding villages.

Israel is taking advantage of what is happening in Gaza to impose its control over large parts of the West Bank. One of these steps is to implement the E1 settlement project. Has Israel succeeded in imposing its full control over the cities of the West Bank? What we see in reality are attacks, break-ins, almost daily arrest campaigns, and demolition notices in Masafer Yatta and the Jordan Valley as well as other areas. It is clear that Israel is trying very hard to impose its control, as it has announced.

The Palestinians have been drained of everything they have economically, politically and socially. Will they stand up to Israel’s grand plans, which in turn would end the Palestinian cause?