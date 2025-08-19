Support Palestinians in their Olive Harvest and in Resisting Israel’s Ethnic Cleansing!

ISM joins the Palestinian-led call for international activists and observers to join the 2025 olive harvest this October.

Under the shadow of the ever-worsening Israeli genocide in Gaza, ethnic cleansing in the West Bank is not a foreboding future but the reality of our time. But Palestine resists! This year’s olive harvest will be a do-or-die moment of Indigenous Palestinian resilience and defiance against organized Israeli colonial aggression. This October, come stand with Palestinian farmers and activists. Join the fight for land, freedom and return in Palestine!

The Zaytoun2025 campaign is a Palestinian initiative by a coalition of Palestinian organizations, groups and activists, organizing grassroots Palestinian support for threatened communities and farmers during the harvest, mixing movement-building with mutual aid to defend our communities and defy apartheid Israel’s relentless efforts to expel us from our lands and confine us into ever-shrinking ghettos. We call on international activists and observers to join hands with Palestinian activists in nonviolent efforts to support and protect the harvest and strengthen Palestinian organizing and mobilization.

The olive harvest is a cornerstone of Indigenous Palestinian culture, economy, agriculture, and of holding on to the land against settler-colonial theft. It is the target of Israeli repression and state violence, through both its military and fascist settler militias. Year after year, farmers are harassed and violently attacked, prevented from accessing their groves and barred from their livelihood. Year after year, they persist, undeterred.

Since the start of Israel’s Gaza genocide in October 2023, Israeli colonial aggression in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, has drastically increased, rendering the olive harvest nearly impossible. Recent months have been some of the most violent ones against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. As apartheid Israel continues to intensify the colonial strategies of ethnic cleansing that it has employed during and since the Nakba – which has led to the mass expulsion of a majority of Indigenous Palestinians in 1948 – we resist lynchings, summary executions and armed assaults against our people. We hold on to our land, but international solidarity and protection are more crucial now than ever.

The deadline the UN General Assembly has given Israel to end its illegal occupation expires on September 18, 2025. For Israel, this will serve as another reason to intensify its onslaught during this year’s olive harvest. But for us, it will be a moment to escalate efforts to shatter Israel’s impunity and break the global ties of complicity.

By joining the olive harvest, you will put your body where your mouth is, standing shoulder to shoulder with Palestinians facing our oppressors and supporting our resilience–sumud. By organizing observer and study missions, you can help raise awareness of the urgency of the need to compel states, corporations and institutions worldwide to end all complicity in Israeli crimes.

Come stand side by side with Palestinians to help us resist Israeli colonial apartheid, illegal occupation and genocide!

For more details and to contact the campaign: Zaytoun2025@proton.me.

The popular committees, the Colonization & Wall Resistance Commission, the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), the Palestinian Grassroots Anti-Apartheid Wall Campaign, The Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC)

To join ISM for the Olive Harvest, fill out our application.