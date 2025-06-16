Statement from the Palestinian Popular Committees on Popular Civil Protection

Occupied Palestine – The Popular Committees for the Resistance of the Wall and Settlements, and Grassroots Organizations released a statement regarding “The Importance of Providing Popular Civil Protection for Palestinian Communities Facing the Risk of Displacement and the Rejection of the Normalization of the Occupation”.

The popular committees for the resistance of the Wall and settlement and several grassroots organizations, as well as representatives of the International Solidarity Movement held a meeting on May 24, 2025 to discuss the crimes of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement against the Palestinian people, by the Occupation State by its fascist army and terrorist Israeli settler militias, in villages, refugee camps and Bedouin communities, as well as ways to confront and resist it.

The meeting’s conclusions are as follows:

1) Genocide and systemic forced displacement implemented through persistent bombing, starvation and the decimation of all life itself in the Gaza Strip, as well as the continuous and ongoing displacement and ethnic cleansing enacted by terrorist Israeli settler militias, the targeting of refugee camps and the consolidation of the settler-colonial project in the West Bank – with the complicity of the international community – are all geared towards annihilation the Palestinian cause and stamp an irremovable moral stain on the history of the human kind.

2) The need for an international effort of popular civil protection is of outmost importance. It must include the active support of the steadfastness of the remaining Bedouin communities still holding on to their land, operational steps to enable displaced communities to return to the lands they were forced out of, and participate in the protection of villages under constant attacks by Israeli settler militias and the occupation army.

We call on international solidarity initiative involved in such protection work to coordinate their activities with the popular committees, who will coordinate with local communities and assist in facilitating and guiding their work according to communities’ needs.

3) We call on the free people of the world an all movement of international solidarity with the Palestinian people and the countries of the Global South to escalate the pressure on the Israeli colonial regime through the imposition of sanctions – and foremost, an end to all import and export arms, and the boycott of such companies who profit or are involved with it. We call for the urgent reinforcement of boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaigns in order to urgently bring the Israeli colonial regime’s crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing to an immediate end.

4) In the dark shadow of Israeli crimes, the Palestinian people are in dire need of international popular protection. It is specifically because of this predicament, that we must warn against the exploitation of our cause and our oppression to promote projects cooperating with Israeli Zionist movements and institutions, which deny the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people headmost among them the right of return and self-determination. We must sound the alarm and point out that such cooperations normalize and whitewash the crime of the colonial Israeli regime and its ongoing attempts to displace and eliminate the Palestinian people and their cause of liberation.

5) We stress the utmost importance of implementing the guiding principle under which any and all initiatives, groups and organizations working towards solidarity and protection of the Palestinian people, must work under and accept the guidance of the Palestinian popular committees. Furthermore, all such activities must be carried out in coordination with the committees, which manage the administration solidarity delegations and activist groups based on needs and priorities, under a structure agreed upon with any group or initiative

The popular committees in the West Bank