Call for action – Contact your TD/MP

On May 31, Israeli authorities arrested Swedish citizen Susanne Björk (48) and Irish citizen D. Murphy (70) – both based in the UK – from Khalet Al-Daba’a, in Masafer Yatta, located in the southern part of the occupied West Bank. Björk was deported on the morning of June 2, while Murphy is currently being detained while fighting the unjust deportation order. For further information please see:

We demand action now, and if you wish to help, we strongly encourage you to contact your local representatives to bring Murphy’s case to their attention and put the spotlight on the Palestinian struggle and their steadfastness. What follows is a suggested template that you may wish to edit slightly, to tailor the message to your own constituency and/or bypass potential spam filters. Fill in the gaps of the square brackets […] accordingly.

To find your local representatives please see:

EMAIL TEMPLATE FOR TDs (list of Cork TDs follows)

Subject: Urgent – Demand Israel release Irish citizen D. Murphy

Dear Teachta Dála,

As a constituent of yours, I would like to point out that on May 31, our [friend/neighbour/constituent] D. Murphy was arrested alongside a Swedish citizen by Israeli authorities; they are both UK residents. While the Swedish citizen has been deported as of June 2, Murphy appears to remain in custody and has been transferred to Givon prison in Ramla awaiting a court hearing to fight against an unjust deportation.

Their only crime was to witness first hand the crimes committed by Israeli authorities against the Palestinian communities of Masafer Yatta, who have been subjected for years on end to unlawful demolitions, harassment by illegal settlers and more, with the clear intention to forcibly displace this community and in clear breach of international law.

While Gaza is being bombed relentlessly and intentionally starved, Israeli forces are also committing alleged war crimes in the West Bank. As such, I urge you to bring to the attention of our [local council/assembly/parliament] the following issues, with a view to continue exerting pressure on the state of Israel and the wider international community to put an immediate halt to these crimes.

Urge Israel to release D. Murphy and stop the criminalisation of international activists; Demand that the government withdraws our own ambassador to Israel; Pass the full, unadulterated Occupied Territories Bill. Do not exclude services as they make up 83% of trade with Israeli settlements; Stop the sale of Israeli war bonds through the Central Bank of Ireland – these are used to fund the ongoing massacre and the imprisonment of civilians like Dee and many other Palestinians; Stop the US military’s use of Shannon Airport immediately and take the appropriate steps to bring about an effective arms embargo on the state of Israel, including any weapon transfers by third states in-transit through our own jurisdiction; Suspend all trade with Israel to comply with recognised principles of International Humanitarian Law. Ireland is Israel’s 2nd largest trading partner, thus making Ireland allegedly complicit in the ongoing genocide.

Yours sincerely,

[Include your name]



(Bcc the following Cork TDs and/or those of your constituency:holly.cairns@oireachtas.ie, michael.collins@oireachtas.ie, christopher.osullivan@oireachtas.ie, aindrias.moynihan@oireachtas.ie, michael.moynihan@oireachtas.ie, johnpaul.oshea@oireachtas.ie, jerry.buttimer@oireachtas.ie, micheal.martin@oireachtas.ie, seamus.mcgrath@oireachtas.ie, donnchadh.olaoghaire@oireachtas.ie, padraig.rice@oireachtas.ie, pat.buckley@oireachtas.ie, noel.mccarthy@oireachtas.ie, james.oconnor@oireachtas.ie, liam.quaide@oireachtas.ie, colm.burke@oireachtas.ie, thomas.gould@oireachtas.ie, eoghan.kenny@oireachtas.ie, ken.oflynn@oireachtas.ie, padraig.osullivan@oireachtas.ie)

EMAIL TEMPLATE FOR MPs

Subject: Urgent – Demand Israel release UK resident D. Murphy

Dear Member of Parliament,

As a constituent of yours, I would like to point out that on May 31, our [friend/neighbour/constituent] D. Murphy was arrested alongside a Swedish citizen by Israeli authorities; they are both UK residents. While the Swedish citizen has been deported as of June 2, Murphy appears to remain in custody and has been transferred to Givon prison in Ramla awaiting a court hearing to fight against an unjust deportation.

Their only crime was to witness first hand the crimes committed by Israeli authorities against the Palestinian communities of Masafer Yatta, who have been subjected for years on end to unlawful demolitions, harassment by illegal settlers and more, with the clear intention to forcibly displace this community and in clear breach of international law.

While Gaza is being bombed relentlessly and intentionally starved, Israeli forces are also committing alleged war crimes in the West Bank. As such, I urge you to bring to the attention of our [local council/assembly/parliament] the following issues, with a view to continue exerting pressure on the state of Israel and the wider international community to put an immediate halt to these crimes.

Urge Israel to release D. Murphy and stop the criminalisation of international activists; Demand that the government recalls the Israeli ambassador to condemn the ongoing blockade and bombing of Gaza and collective punishment of the West Bank; Demand that the government withdraws our own ambassador to Israel; Take the appropriate steps to bring about an effective arms embargo on the state of Israel, including any weapon transfers by third states in-transit through our own jurisdiction; Suspend all trade with Israel to comply with recognised principles of International Humanitarian Law. Continue drafting and/or supporting legislation that would effectively stop and prosecute any trade relations with the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank;

Yours sincerely,

[Include your name]