ISM Bristol fund

This money has been raised with collective effort and special thanks to the generosity of squatters, to give some financial support to poor/ working class folks from Bristol and surrounding areas who would like to work with ISM on the ground in Palestine.

This money was raised to fund individuals whose experience will benefit the collective – both on the ground in Palestine, and in the work in the international Palestine solidarity movement.

This money is a limited resource, and we ask those requesting it to consider this. This money could pay for a large portion of travel costs for 1-3 individuals, or a smaller portion of travel costs for more individuals. If we receive many requests within a short space of time, we will prioritise according to

need for money

long term commitment to struggle – including lived experience

someone who has had limited opportunities for international travel

longer periods of travel where possible (trips of under 1 month will not be eligible)

If you are interested in volunteering with ISM please request to access the fund when you contact ismtraining@riseup.net – read https://palsolidarity.org/join/ for more information.

We don’t want making a request to be time consuming for you, but we would like you to share enough information to help make decisions if we have to choose between different requests. Please answer briefly the following:

when and for how long do you plan to travel?

how much are you requesting from the fund?

how are you paying for the rest of your travel expenses?

if the fund was not available, how would this impact your plans?

Share a bit about your relationship to the Palestinian struggle

Share a bit about how you see your relationship to the Palestinian struggle in your wider politics

what travel have you been able to experience (for politics or leisure) in the past years?

anything else you would like to share?

ISM volunteers go through a vouching system: we will share your request for use of the fund with the people vouching for you, for them to confirm that the information you have shared reflects your experiences.

This donation will remain earmarked for 24 months, until November 2026, when any balance remaining will be available for general ISM use.