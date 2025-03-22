Two Palestinian shepherds hospitalized following brutal attack by Israeli settlers in Khirbet Hammamat al-Maleh al-Meetah

On March 11, 2025, at least six Israeli settlers violently attacked two Palestinian shepherds in Khirbet Hammamat al-Maleh al-Meetah in the northern Jordan Valley.

The brothers, Ghanem Eid Zawahra and Muhammad Eid Zawahra, were shepherding on Palestinian land when a black settler vehicle approached them. Settlers exited the vehicle and beat the shepherds with iron rods.

Two Israeli army vehicles arrived on the scene following the attack, not to provide aid, but to block Palestinian ambulances from reaching the wounded shepherds. Eventually, the ambulances were able to collect them.

The Zawahra brothers were taken to a hospital in Tubas, where they were treated for severe injuries. Both men had lacerations and bruises all over their bodies, especially on their heads. One brother’s hand was broken.

Photos: the Zawahra brothers receive hospital treatment for their injuries

Pattern of Escalating Settler Harassment, Intimidation, and Physical Attacks

Israeli settler violence against Palestinian communities continues to escalate in the West Bank. Under the auspices of the occupation forces, settlers commit crimes against Palestinians every day: they steal and kill livestock, prevent grazing, confiscate lands, and physically attack Palestinian families. Often, settlers commit these crimes while dressed convincingly in military attire; other times, they are escorted and guarded by active military personnel.

All of this is done with the intention of terrorizing Palestinian communities until they feel they can no longer live on their own land. Once Palestinian families are uprooted, Israeli settlers quickly sweep in to seize their lands.

Strategic Advantages of The Jordan Valley

It is not a coincidence that Israeli settlers are rarely held accountable for their crimes against Palestinians. Rather, their continued intimidation of Palestinian communities and theft of Palestinian land are a direct enactment of the Israeli government’s stated intention to annex the West Bank. This apartheid system has an ultimate goal of displacement.

The Jordan Valley, which comprises the easternmost 30% of the West Bank, is of special strategic value to Israel. Due to the water supply of the Jordan River, the Valley is extremely fertile land that provides a rich environment for farming and shepherding. In turn, this means economic opportunities for those able to cultivate the land. Israel was making plans to annex the Jordan Valley as far back as 2019, despite the damage such an annexation would inflict upon the land and people. Settler attacks like this one intend to pressure Palestinian residents to leave their homes in the Jordan to make room for Israel’s colonial mission.

Left: the region of Jordan Valley land that Netanyahu proposed annexing in 2019; Source: BBC 11 September 2019. Right: Israeli settlements and military zones in Jordan Valley, compiled by Heather Elaydi

