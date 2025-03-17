Israeli Army Demolishes Vital Supermarket on Highway 90, Jordan Valley

On the 2nd of March in the Jordan Valley, the Israeli military demolished a supermarket.

located on Highway 90. The owners of the supermarket were the Abo-Jarar family.

This area consisted of a playground, a small restaurant, bathroom, indoor sitting area and a prayer room.

In 2022, Israeli authorities gave a stop-work order for reasons which are still unknown.

The family hired a lawyer and got a notice to appeal this decision until 27 July 2025.

Nevertheless, the military came on the 2nd of March 2025 and destroyed the building and surroundings. The family had still 5 months left and were taken by surprise.



The day of demolition

On Sunday, March 2nd, the military came without warning and demolished the supermarket. The owners were only able to save less than 10% of the goods, not taking into account the furniture, equipment, and other things from the supermarket that were demolished as seen on the videos.



The supermarket relevance

The supermarket and other facilities were essential for the local community, providing goods and services without the need to travel to distant cities. They also served as a source of employment for many people from the area. The supermarket had around 15 employees, some of them employed for over 7 years. The restaurant helped provide income for around 30 families.



How the occupation prevents economic growth in the West Bank

The demolition of the Abo-Jarar family’s supermarket is an example of how the occupation impedes economic growth and stability in the West Bank. By enforcing stop-work orders and carrying out demolitions without adequate warning or justification, the occupation disrupts local businesses, displaces workers, and undermines the livelihoods of families dependent on these enterprises.



The occupation’s policies and practices, including restrictions on movement, access to resources, and land use, further exacerbate these challenges. By limiting the ability of Palestinians to build and sustain businesses, the occupation not only undermines economic growth but also deepens the socio-economic disparities between communities in the West Bank and neighbouring areas.