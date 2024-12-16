The Saddest Night in Balata Camp

Balata Camp, Nablus | December 12, 2024 | By Diana Khwaelid

The night of December 12 was undoubtedly the saddest night for the family of the young martyr Jihad Abu Salim and the Balata camp.

No one knew that he would rise as a martyr on the night of December 12th, when the Israeli occupying forces stormed the camp and stole his soul, shot him twice, killing him instantly.

The martyr Jihad Yusuf Abu Salim, who is no more than 25 years old, was killed by the Israeli occupation forces during their assault on the Balata refugee camp east of the city of Nablus. The operations and attacks of the Israeli occupation on the cities, villages, and camps of the West Bank have not stopped since October 7. Attacks are especially relentless in the camps, including the Balata camp, which is considered a fertile area for occupation.

Photo: the martyr’s neighbor cries

Jihad left behind three sisters and two brothers, and he was middle rank was among his brothers; he most recently met his family last Wednesday night and ate cheesecakes, as his younger sister Salsabil reported.

The 18-year-old Salsabil Abu Salim is the youngest sister in the family. Salsabil was in a terrible state, still under the shock of losing her brother, and she could hardly speak, even with difficulty. She said: until this moment we could not believe the news of Jihad’s martyrdom and that we had lost him.

She adds: My brother Jihad was like a bond for me in my life, it means my strength. This was her response when I asked her what it means for a sister to lose her brother.

Photo: The relatives of the martyr

At about 10:30 this morning, his body was transferred from Rafidia government hospital with a military reception befitting him as a martyr.

He was taken to his family home for a final farewell viewing by the family, especially the mother and sisters. A state of sadness, despair, helplessness, and oppression was felt by all residents of the camp, especially his family and friends.

Hundreds of Palestinians from the residences of the camp and outside participated in the funeral of the martyr Jihad Abu Salim and his remains were covered with the flag of Palestine and the Palestinian kufya.

Photo: The friends of the martyr

Palestinian participants in the funeral chanted words stating that they would continue to resist the occupation and honor his family with his martyrdom.

According to the Palestinian Health Organization, the number of martyrs in the city of Nablus since the beginning of this year 2024 has reached 49 martyrs total, and 16 martyrs in the Balata camp.