Remembering Ayşenur

Beita – October 25, 2024

International volunteers have continued to return to Beita following the murder of Ayşenur, a member of the International Solidarity Movement, despite the Israeli army violently suppressing the peaceful demonstrations.

On Friday 25, the day began with tense confrontations from Israeli forces, which forced Palestinians and volunteers to evade soldiers and tear gas. After the army retreated, however, a group of international volunteers were finally able to gather at Ayşenur’s memorial. This moment was deeply emotional, honoring a young life stolen abruptly amid a broader struggle for freedom in Beita and all of Palestine.

Since 2021, this village in the West Bank has faced sustained aggressions, resulting in the Israeli forces killing 17 Palestinians. Known for its long-standing history of resistance against illegal Israeli settlement expansions, Beita has become a focal point of suppression. Residents of Beita continue to protest the seizure of land on nearby Jabal Sabih, a hill where settlers have established an illegal outpost (which recently became a settlement), strategically overlooking the village. Life on this land is integral to the community of Beita, and residents now protest at the hill weekly.

For many in Beita, the losses of recent years are a painful reminder of the enduring costs of occupation. The Israeli government has largely dismissed these protests as a “security” issue, but locals see them as a necessary stand against forced displacement. For Palestinians, the establishment of new settlements not only usurps their land but also deepens the sense of injustice and alienation felt under military occupation.

In this solemn space, surrounded by memories of Ayşanur and others lost in the struggle, volunteers and others sought comfort in the belief that she, like those before her, is at peace – and as one volunteer put it, “on her way to Jannah.”