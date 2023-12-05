Solidarity Worldwide: actions, protests and initiatives for Palestine around the globe

As the Israeli army continues its genocidal war on Gaza, and as the Israeli occupation forces and settler militias carry out ethnic cleansing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, people around the world are taking to the streets, engaging in direct actions and BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) and pressuring their governments to enforce an immediate permanent ceasefire, an end to the blockade of Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation and apartheid.

This post will cover the ongoing solidarity with the Palestinian struggle around the world. It will be updated with media and reports of direct actions, demonstrations, vigils and other forms of solidarity currently happening around the world, so that we can inspire each other, learn from each other and connect struggles.

Groups take UK government to court over arms exports to Israel (December 5th)

Palestinian human rights organisation Al-Haq and the UK-based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) are taking the British government to court for violating its arms export regulations, which obligate the government to suspend licenses for arms exports if there is a clear risk that the exported weapons might be used in breach of international humanitarian law.

According to the organisation Campaign Against Arms Trade, the UK provide “15 percent of the components of the F35 stealth combat aircraft which Israel has used to bomb Gaza in recent weeks. They also supply missiles, tanks, small arms and ammunition”.

British activists halt operations at LondonMetric, which rents property to arms manufacturer Elbit Systems (December 5th)

Activists from the British group “Palestine Action” have targeted LondonMetric, a British property company that rents lands and buildings to Elbit Systems. Elbit Systems is the primary provider of the Israeli military’s land-based equipment and and unmmaned aerial vehicles.

Palestine Action halts operations at London Metric—who rent property to Elbit Systems.

“LondonMetric owns the land and building at Unit F, Meridian Business Park, Meridian E, Leicester LE19 1WZ, from which Elbit operates their UAV Tactical Systems (U-TacS) drone factory. U-TacS exports millions of pounds worth of drone technologies annually to Israel, including parts for armed Hermes drones. These drones have well-documented links to war crimes and are sure to play a significant role in the ongoing genocide in Gaza”. (from: Elbit’s drone factory landlords targeted – Freedom News)

Protesters target COP28 summit in Dubai with peaceful direct action (December 4th)

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the venue of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai for a peaceful action of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Protesters demanded for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and read the names of the victims of the Israeli attack.

In response to the authority’s ban on raising Palestinian flags, the protesters held banners and flags with watermelons painted on them. The watermelon is a well-known symbol of the Palestinian struggle — since it bears the colours of the Palestinian flag — and it has been widely used to evade restrictions on Palestinian symbols both in Palestine and around the world.

Watch a report of the action here

Find more about the watermelon and other symbols of the Palestinian struggle here

Human rights organisations brings Dutch government to court over complicity in Israeli war crimes (December 4th)

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Oxfam, are bringing the Dutch government to court over its export of reserve parts for fighter jets to Israel, which has continued in the past weeks, despite the figther jets being the backbone of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Palestinian Boycott National Committee publishes statement putting forward grass-root policies to enact Palestine solidarity (December 2nd)

The BNC published a statement putting forward a guide to grass-root policies that activists around the world can push in their local unions, organisations and city councils to put solidarity into action. The policies, which are laid out with practical resources and examples, include: Call for a Permanent Ceasefire, Apartheid Free Pledge, Divestment policies.

South Africans march for International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29th)

South Africans marched through Johannesburg on November 29th, crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge and calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils called for the boycott and isolation of Israel over the current war:

“All over the world, millions and millions are coming out and saying no, no, no. We will boycott and isolate Israel until it hurts them, and we stand by the Palestinian people fully, in our total support”

A reel showing the march can be found here